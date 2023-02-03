Security beefed up in Mumbai after NIA gets a terror threat on email

Security was beefed up in Mumbai a day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) received an e-mail from an unidentified person threatening to carry out terrorist attacks at various places in Mumbai.

NIA, Mumbai police crime branch and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad are jointly looking into the matter.

On Thursday morning, NIA’s Mumbai office received a terror threat e-mail from an unidentified person, police sources claimed.

The sender of the mail claimed himself to be a Taliban member whereas the email said that terror attacks would be carried out on the directions of Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani who is a member of the extremist group.

After receiving the e-mail, NIA on Thursday afternoon alerted Mumbai police, Maharashtra police and state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

All Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) units across 95 police stations in Mumbai have been asked to intensify their vigil and take action on any suspicious person or activities, said an officer.

Security agencies are in process of tracing the internet protocol (IP) address of the device from which the terror e-mail was sent to the NIA.

Police and other security agencies are probing the matter from all possible angles and have not yet ruled out any involvement of extremist group/s.