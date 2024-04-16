 Security guard arrested for killing girlfriend | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Security guard arrested for killing girlfriend

ByMegha Sood
Apr 16, 2024 09:59 AM IST

The security guard confessed to banging her head against the wall after argument. Police investigating further.

MUMBAI: A 27-year-old old security guard at a building in Kandivali east has been arrested by the Samta Nagar police on Monday for allegedly killing his girlfriend in the early hours of Sunday.

olice confiscated the collection amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,90,500, a motorcycle used in the crime, and a smartphone from their possession, said SHO Pushparaj (AFP/representational image)
olice confiscated the collection amount of 1,90,500, a motorcycle used in the crime, and a smartphone from their possession, said SHO Pushparaj (AFP/representational image)

According to the police, the accused identified as Dambar Bahadur had met the victim Hemkumari Bhatt, 30, a caretaker of an elderly couple, six months ago. Being from Nepal, the two became friends. The two were having an affair and usually met at the security guard’s cabin.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

On Saturday night the two had met and consumed alcohol after which the victim became emotional thinking about her two previous failed marriages and began banging her head against the wall of the cabin. The accused tried to stop her but when she pushed him away, he became agitated and banged her head against the wall hard causing her death.

On Sunday morning when the woman did not wake up, the accused called the society members and rushed her to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

“There was no bleeding injury suffered by the woman due to which the society members assumed she was unconscious,” said a police officer from the Samta Nagar police station. The accused then told the police that the victim had deliberately banged her head and committed suicide, but they suspected foul play.

On Sunday evening the police questioned the accused after he was sober. The accused confessed to the crime the police registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused.

“We are trying to find out whether the reason which the accused gave is true or was there any other reason behind the murder,” added the officer from Samta Nagar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Security guard arrested for killing girlfriend
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On