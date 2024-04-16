Security guard arrested for killing girlfriend

MUMBAI: A 27-year-old old security guard at a building in Kandivali east has been arrested by the Samta Nagar police on Monday for allegedly killing his girlfriend in the early hours of Sunday. olice confiscated the collection amount of ₹ 1,90,500, a motorcycle used in the crime, and a smartphone from their possession, said SHO Pushparaj (AFP/representational image)

According to the police, the accused identified as Dambar Bahadur had met the victim Hemkumari Bhatt, 30, a caretaker of an elderly couple, six months ago. Being from Nepal, the two became friends. The two were having an affair and usually met at the security guard’s cabin.

On Saturday night the two had met and consumed alcohol after which the victim became emotional thinking about her two previous failed marriages and began banging her head against the wall of the cabin. The accused tried to stop her but when she pushed him away, he became agitated and banged her head against the wall hard causing her death.

On Sunday morning when the woman did not wake up, the accused called the society members and rushed her to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

“There was no bleeding injury suffered by the woman due to which the society members assumed she was unconscious,” said a police officer from the Samta Nagar police station. The accused then told the police that the victim had deliberately banged her head and committed suicide, but they suspected foul play.

On Sunday evening the police questioned the accused after he was sober. The accused confessed to the crime the police registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused.

“We are trying to find out whether the reason which the accused gave is true or was there any other reason behind the murder,” added the officer from Samta Nagar police station.