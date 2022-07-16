Sena seeing double: Shinde reinstates office bearers sacked by Uddhav
After engineering a vertical split in the Shiv Sena and walking away with over two-thirds of the party’s 55 legislators. Eknath Shinde is now moving to wrest control of the party’s organization. He has started making his own organizational appointments, overriding those made by Uddhav Thackeray.
On Friday, Shinde reinstated former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske as the Thane district chief of the Shiv Sena. Mhaske had resigned as the Thane district chief after Shinde launched his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray last month. Mhaske and 65 other corporators in the outgoing Thane Municipal Corporation later joined Shinde’s camp.
Shinde reinstated Mhaske to the party position and guided him on expanding the organization in Thane and Palghar. Certain other office bearers who, he claimed, had been removed from their positions in an arbitrary manner were also reinstated. MLA Santosh Bangar who served as the Shiv Sena’s Hingoli district president and who had dramatically shifted his loyalties from the Uddhav camp to Shinde the night before the floor test in the legislature, was also reinstated. He had earlier been terminated from his organizational position by Uddhav.
The bad blood between the two camps now threatens to spill onto Mumbai’s streets. Two workers, loyal to Thackeray were attacked by 3 men on a moto bike in Byculla on Friday. The Byculla constituency is represented by Shiv Sena MLA Yamini Jadhav who has since jumped ship and gone over to the Shinde faction.
Uddhav Thackeray went to the local shakha to express solidarity and seek action against the culprits.
Police said they have registered a non-cognisable case under section 427 of the Indian Penal Code (mischief causing damage) and have obtained necessary permission from the court to investigate the matter, said Ashok Khot, senior inspector, Byculla police station.
A Shiv Sena leader who spoke on the condition of anonymity admitted that Shinde was trying to split the 282-member strong national executive of the party which includes functionaries like leaders, deputy leaders and district presidents. Claiming to represent the legacy of Hindutva as espoused by Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe, Shinde’s faction has been saying they, and not Uddhav’s party, constitute the “original” Shiv Sena.
In a warning to Uddhav Thackeray to desist from violence, Eknath Shinde, while speaking at a function in central Mumbai on Friday, said: “We don’t want to do anything but if we are troubled, we have kalakars (artists) who will show their artistry and you won’t even come to know.”
Shinde govt again to decide on renaming cities
Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said the government would once again approve renaming cities and naming the Navi Mumbai international airport as the decision taken by the Uddhav Thackeray-led regime was 'illegal' and could be challenged in the court of law. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government had in its last cabinet meeting on June 29 decided to rename Aurangabad as Osmanabad as Dharashiv, Sambhaji Nagar, and approved naming the airport after DB Patil.
15-year-old boy hacked to death inside civil hospital in Ludhiana
A group of assailants hacked a 15-year-old boy to death after barging into the emergency ward of Lord Mahavira civil hospital, Ludhiana, on Thursday night. The victim, Sawan Kumar of EWS Colony, along with Sawan's elder brother Sumit, had gone to the civil hospital to get a medico-legal report following a scuffle with the accused, said the police. The assailants fled after committing the crime.
In joint operation, Punjab Police seize 73 kg heroin from Maharashtra port
The Punjab Police on Friday managed to catch another big haul of approximately 73 kg of heroin from a container at the Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Police. This seizure was made by the Punjab Police in less than 72 hours after 75 kg of heroin was recovered from a container at the Mundra Port in Gujarat. The war against drugs will continue, director general of police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav reiterated.
CUET: ‘Test was easier than boards’, say students
New Delhi: Most students who appeared for the first CUET on Friday found the paper to be “easy with only moderate difficulties”. The test was conducted in 13 languages in two slots. “The paper was fairly easy, except the general test. In the general test paper, there were 75 questions and we had to attempt 60. In other domain papers, there were 50 questions and we were required to attempt 40 questions,” said Garg.
NDPS case: Another HC judge recuses from hearing Majithia’s bail plea
Another Punjab and Haryana High Court judge recused himself from hearing the bail plea filed by senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia. Majithia's plea was to be heard by a division bench comprising Justices Ramachandra Rao and Anoop Chitkara. The bail plea had come up before the division bench after Justice Augustine George Masih had recused himself from hearing the it on July 4.
