Sena (UBT) leader slaps civic inspector during action against unauthorised stalls

Mumbai: A senior inspector of the civic licensing department, who was on duty to remove illegal sugarcane and paan stalls on Saturday in Mulund West was allegedly slapped by a Shiv Sena (UBT) shakha pramukh Anand Pawar during a heated argument.

The incident was reported from Mulund’s Vaishali Nagar area when the BMC inspector, Ramesh Salve, 55, was assigned the duty of removing illegal stalls from the footpaths. While he was at it, Pawar came and stood in front of the JCB and tried to stop him. The inspector said he was doing his work which was instructed by the assistant commissioner of T Ward (Mulund West). This led to a heated argument and Anand Pawar slapped him, according to Salvi.

“We have registered a case against Anand Pawar under the charges of assaulting a public servant and using criminal force to obstruct a public servant from discharging his duty and assault and criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code. A notice under 41a CrPc has been given to him and asked to visit everyday police station,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the complainant, Salve, works as a senior inspector in the Licensing department at T Ward and also takes action to remove unauthorised posters, banners and stalls. Salve along with sub-inspector Priti Hirwe and constable Sharad Chavan visited in Vaishali Nagar area and action was taken against an unauthorised sugarcane juice stall and a paan stall. The stalls were removed and kept in an open truck with the help of JCB.

Salve alleged that he left the site where the stalls were being removed and received a call from his staff member that a political leader stood in front of his vehicle and was not ready to leave. Salve returned there and learnt that Anand Pawar, a Shiv Sena (UBT) pramukh was hurling abuses.

Pawar started threatening and allegedly said, “Do you know whose stall are you taking action against?”

“Pawar started shouting at me telling me to immediately put the stall back where it was,” mentions the FIR. Salve then called the Mulund police station and a police vehicle arrived on the spot. They removed the crowd and Pawar refused to visit the police station, said an officer. “We recorded the statement of Salve and the case was registered under several relevant sections of the IPC”, added the officer.