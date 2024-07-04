Sena (UBT) MLA seeks action against college for barring students wearing jeans

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday criticised the NG Acharya and DK Marathe College in Chembur for refusing entry to students wearing jeans and t-shirts and sought strict action against the college management for violating fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. HT Image

The NG Acharya and DK Marathe College was in the news recently after the Bombay high court upheld its dress code banning burqas, niqabs, hijabs, and other religious identifiers such as badges, caps and stoles. From Monday, students wearing jeans and t-shirts have not been allowed to enter the college premises, leading to chaos and accusations of harassment on the part of students.

Speaking in the legislative assembly during the zero hour, Sarnik said that if other colleges in the city followed in the footsteps of NG Acharya and DK Marathe College, it could lead to a law and order situation.

“Around 80% college students wear jeans, t-shirts and jackets, which have been banned by the college management. Will you ban a swimming suit for swimming competitions and t-shirts and shorts for sports competitions,” the MLA representing the Ovala Majiwada constituency asked. He termed the college’s decision to impose a dress code as a ‘Talibani fatwa’ and demanded that the state education department must take strict action against the college management for the same.

“The education minister should take strict action against the college authorities for issuing the Talibani fatwa,” he said.