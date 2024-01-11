Sena verdict poses question mark over Pawar-led NCP

MUMBAI: The fate of the Shiv Sena (UBT), which was relegated to the sidelines by the speaker’s verdict, has implications for the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, which is in the same situation following a split led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The speaker is set to begin hearing the NCP case from January 16, and there are concerns that if the same argument is applied in its case, the verdict will be handed out in favour of the rebel camp leader Ajit Pawar. Mumbai, Jan 10 (ANI): NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media after the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker ruled the Shinde faction of the real Shiv Sena, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

“The remarks (passed by Shiv Sena leaders) on what the verdict in their case was going to be makes it clear that they do not want to follow the law and the guidelines determined by the Supreme Court while deciding which is the real party,” said Pawar. “We cannot deny that the same logic is likely to be applicable in other cases as well.” Pawar was responding to questions related to the NCP’s fate in the light of today’s Shiv Sena verdict.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also Read | 'Satyamev Jayate': Eknath Shinde on Maharashtra speaker's ‘real Sena’ verdict

The verdict has brought more trouble for the 83-year-old NCP founder, who is fighting a battle against his own nephew and political disciple. Ajit Pawar revolted against his uncle’s leadership with the help of 40 of 54 MLAs and made a claim on the party’s name and election symbol before the Election Commission of India. The number of elected representatives clearly indicates that the Ajit Pawar-led faction enjoys a majority in the legislative assembly. In fact, a few more MLAs may join the ruling faction in the coming days.

While pronouncing his judgment, speaker Rahul Narwekar considered the verdict of the Election Commission, which had ruled that the rebel Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde was the real party. In the case of the NCP, the judgment is still pending before the poll body and could come anytime soon.

The NCP’s national spokesperson Clyde Crasto pointed out that the NCP case was, in his opinion, different. “In the case of the Shiv Sena, its Constitution was disputed but this does not apply in our case,” he said. “We have a clear-cut Constitution, and the entire election process was carried out to elect Sharad Pawar as our national president. Despite that, if the verdict is not in our favour, then their motive becomes clear.”

Constitutional expert Ulhas Bapat believes that the Pawar faction of the NCP could face the same fate as the Shiv Sena (UBT). “The logic given in the Shiv Sena split case can be applied in the NCP case and they can also face the same verdict,” he said. “The Ajit Pawar faction in that case could well be declared the real NCP.”