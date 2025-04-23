Sena-BJP one-upmanship before civic polls erodes MVA in Navi Mumbai

NAVI MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena-BJP fight for dominance in Navi Mumbai on the eve of the civic elections has taken a heavy toll on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). 13 former MVA corporators, along with several office bearers, joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday in the presence of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, virtually decimating the MVA in the satellite city. The massive show of strength at the Shiv Sena’s ‘Nirdhar Melava’ is being seen as a challenge posed by Shinde to BJP minister Ganesh Naik on his turf amid the ongoing tussle between the two allies. Navi Mumbai, India - April 22, 2025:Navi Mumbai Shivsena (UBT) , NCP & Congress, former corporator join Shivsena under leadership of DY CM Eknath Shinde at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The former corporators who joined the Shiv Sena include Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Somnath Vaskar, Komal Vaskar, Ranganath Auti, Kashinath Pawar, Bharti Koli, Meghali Raut, Jitendra Kambli. From the Congress there are former Navi Mumbai deputy mayor and Ratnagiri Congress chief Avinash Lad, Pranali Lad, Ankush Sonawane, Hemangi Sonawane and from NCP (SP) Vaibhav Gaikwad and Divya Gaikwad among others. Last month, Congress’ former deputy mayor Ramakant Mhatre and party’s former city youth president Aniket Mhatre had joined Shiv Sena.

In February, the BJP, to strengthen itself for the civic election, took back its former corporators, office bearers and party workers who had quit before the assembly election and joined the NCP (SP) over the denial of a ticket to former MLA Sandeep Naik.

The developments have left the three MVA-led parties with scarcely any influential leaders in the city, with the NCP (SP) and Congress not having a city president. The Sena (UBT) has just appointed new office bearers, following reports that the remaining few are also planning to defect.

The beleaguered Sena (UBT) has alleged the use of financial incentives to lure their leaders. “Laxmi darshan has led to our people changing loyalties despite the party supporting them during their difficult times,” said newly appointed Sena (UBT) upneta Vithal More. “The people of the city will teach them a lesson in the civic elections.”

The Shiv Sena dismissed the charge, stating that the defections were due to the “belief in Shinde’s leadership”. Added Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, “The Sena (UBT) has lost all support since they have turned away from Hindutva.”

Shiv Sena upneta Vijay Nahata said that with civic elections expected in October, there was a clear understanding among local leaders about the difference between their party and the Shiv Sena. “Everyone trusts Shinde’s leadership and knows that development will only be possible by joining him,” he said.

On the Shinde-Naik tussle, Sena zilla pramukh Kishore Patkar said, “Our leader has said that the civic election will be contested in alliance, which we will happily agree to. He has never targeted Naik but that is not the case from the other side. When there are several issues in Navi Mumbai itself, what does Naik mean by holding a Janta Darbar in Thane?”