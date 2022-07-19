Senior citizen loses ₹6.7 lakh in sextortion scam
Mumbai. A 67-year-old man from Ghatkopar (east) has filed a police complaint alleging that he lost nearly ₹6.7 lakh to a group of people in a “sextortion” scam. The complainant, a senior citizen, has told the police that on the night of July 11, he received a WhatsApp message from an unidentified woman saying ‘hi’, to which he responded.
She later induced him into a romantic conversation and asked him to go to the bathroom, the complainant said.
“After some time, the woman made a video call to him. The complainant took off his clothes on the instructions of the woman, who was also naked,” said a police officer.
A day after the video-call conversation, the senior citizen got a call from a person Vikram Rathod, who claimed to be an officer from the Delhi Police Cyber Cell.
Rathod told him that the woman had uploaded a video clip of their conversation on YouTube to defame him so that she could extort money. To get the video removed from YouTube, Rathod asked the complainant to contact a person, the police said.
When he contacted the said person, he demanded ₹57,500 to get the video removed from YouTube. After he paid the money via UPI, he received a screenshot acknowledging that the video was removed from YouTube.
Later Rathod demanded ₹50,000 from the complainant to get the woman arrested.
After the senior citizen paid the same, Rathod told him that when he (Rathod) had gone to arrest her, the woman committed suicide, and told him that since her mobile phone had the video in which the complainant was seen with her, he would land in trouble.
Rathod then demanded ₹5 lakh from the complainant for removing his video from the woman’s phone. He also informed him that another person from Gujarat also had a video conversation with the woman and they would implicate that man in the suicide abetment case, thus protecting the Ghatkopar resident from arrest and further criminal proceedings.
“When the complainant paid this amount in two instalments, Rathod demanded more money, claiming that he needs to pay compensation to the woman’s family members,” the FIR stated.
The complainant then realised that he was being duped and lodged a complaint with the police. By then he had already lost ₹6.7 lakh to the fraudsters, said the police officer.
The police have written to the concerned banks to get the details of the bank accounts in which the money was transferred by the complainant. Investigators have also written to the service providers to get the details of the phone numbers used in the crime.
-
JJ Hospital steps up security to end nexus between staff and private labs
Mumbai: In a bid to end the flourishing business of doctors at Sir JJ Hospital in Byculla, who allegedly refer admitted patients to private laboratories for routine blood investigation, the dean has increased security and ordered the installation of extra CCTVs at the casualty department gate, where blood samples were found to be exchanged. Dr Pallavi Saple's then set up a three-member committee on May 26 under head of the pathology department, Dr Shubhangi Agde.
-
American-origin mango flourishing in the Terai
The experiment of growing an American origin mango tree in Kheri has now become an attraction and is a source for encouragement for other hobby horticulturists. Prashant Kumar Pandey, 48 – who is also a reporter for a web channel – told Hindustan Times that “just out of curiosity, I arranged Tommy Atkins mango plants from Delhi market and planted it in my Gangapur village orchard.” Pandey said, “Somewhere in my mind, there was the uncertainty about the proper growth of the tree in a remote village of Kheri.“
-
The month that changed the course of Maharashtra politics
Exactly a month ago, on June 20, a group of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde went incommunicado. Later, it turned out to be a rebellion against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. It forced Thackeray to resign as chief minister on June 29 following which Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government. One month later, the impact of the rebellion is clear on the state politics.
-
Source segregation of waste: 40 motivators to be roped in to encourage residents in Ludhiana
The motivators will also be tasked with recording daily waste collection from all households and handing segregated waste over to garbage collectors. MC joint commissioner Poonampreet Kaur said the civic body process to the hire the motivators is currently underway. The NGT monitoring committee had earlier pulled up MC for failing to ensure source segregation of waste. But, garbage is still being dumped at secondary collection points without proper segregation.
-
PMC’s ‘Bharati Pathak’ working 24/7, attends to 848 pothole-related complaints
PUNE Sayyed Javed is polite and listens to your complaint patiently, taking down every detail; he is one of the Pune Municipal Corporation's employees 'on duty' at the newly-formed 'Bharari Pathak' to attend to Punekars' complaints regarding potholes in the city. “In the past two days, I have received 63 calls that I have immediately relayed to the engineers of the respective wards,” he informs.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics