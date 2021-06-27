Seven dig wall to break into finance firm in Ulhasnagar, arrested

Vitthalwadi police cracked down on a break-in at Muthoot Finance branch at Ulhasnagar late on Saturday. The police arrested seven accused who were trying to break into the branch by digging the wall from an adjacent shop.

Police officers apprehended the accused in the act after receiving information about some digging activities being carried out inside the shop next to the branch. “From our sources, we came to know about digging activity in the next shop. They took the shop on rent under the pretext of opening a fruits shop and have been occupying the space since past two-three days. They had started digging to make way to the branch. We found a gas cutter at the spot,” said KP Thorat, senior inspector, Vitthalwadi police station.

“The seven accused are from Jharkhand and they had come to the city for the crime. We will be investigating the matter and find out if they indulged in other such crime,” added Thorat.

Muthoot Finance did not respond for a comment.