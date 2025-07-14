Mumbai: The Sahar police on Friday arrested seven men from Gujarat after they were detained at Dubai airport by immigration officials and then deported to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Immigration officials at CSMIA found that they had gone to Dubai on tourist visas and attempted to travel to Luxembourg using fake Employment Schengen Visas. Seven from Gujarat arrested for using fake Schengen visa

The police said that their trip was planned by a Gujarat-based agent who was helping them enter Luxembourg as tourists and then settle there by securing jobs.

According to the police, on Friday night, immigration officer Vishnu Sawant at Mumbai Airport was inspecting the arrival Visas when he noted seven individuals had been deported from Dubai with visas flagged by Dubai’s immigration.

Investigations revealed that their Schengen Employment Visas for Luxembourg were counterfeit. The police said that when the visas were examined under ultraviolet light, they revealed discrepancies in the fonts, missing security features, and faded colours on the visa paper. Upon interrogation, the seven said that their agent had given them visas and promised them they would be able to settle down and find jobs in any of the 29 Schengen countries without further permissions.

After confirming the fraud, immigration officials handed the men over to the Sahar Police Station for further action.