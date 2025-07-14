Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Seven from Gujarat arrested for using fake Schengen visa

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 07:54 AM IST

Mumbai police arrested seven men from Gujarat for attempting to enter Luxembourg with fake Schengen visas after being deported from Dubai.

Mumbai: The Sahar police on Friday arrested seven men from Gujarat after they were detained at Dubai airport by immigration officials and then deported to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Immigration officials at CSMIA found that they had gone to Dubai on tourist visas and attempted to travel to Luxembourg using fake Employment Schengen Visas.

Seven from Gujarat arrested for using fake Schengen visa
Seven from Gujarat arrested for using fake Schengen visa

The police said that their trip was planned by a Gujarat-based agent who was helping them enter Luxembourg as tourists and then settle there by securing jobs.

According to the police, on Friday night, immigration officer Vishnu Sawant at Mumbai Airport was inspecting the arrival Visas when he noted seven individuals had been deported from Dubai with visas flagged by Dubai’s immigration.

Investigations revealed that their Schengen Employment Visas for Luxembourg were counterfeit. The police said that when the visas were examined under ultraviolet light, they revealed discrepancies in the fonts, missing security features, and faded colours on the visa paper. Upon interrogation, the seven said that their agent had given them visas and promised them they would be able to settle down and find jobs in any of the 29 Schengen countries without further permissions.

After confirming the fraud, immigration officials handed the men over to the Sahar Police Station for further action.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Seven from Gujarat arrested for using fake Schengen visa
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On