Seven-day quarantine for South African passengers likely

Maharashtra is likely to announce seven-day institutional quarantine for all passengers flying from or transiting through South Africa. It is also likely to make a negative RT-PCR test mandatory for domestic travellers entering Maharashtra, according to senior state officials. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, in a review meeting with the district collectors and municipal commissioners, said they could go ahead with immediate imposition of quarantine rules without waiting for the Centre to announce new guidelines.

Thackeray chaired the meeting from a Mumbai hospital where he is recuperating, following a spine surgery. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had sought 14-day institutional quarantine from passengers coming from geographies of concern in Africa. However, the state is expected to approve seven-day quarantine. Detailed guidelines are expected to be issued in a couple of days, officials said.

“A large number of people from abroad have started coming to Mumbai and other places. Many of them land elsewhere in the country and travel by domestic airlines, roads and trains. If any of them are carriers of the virus, others may be at great risk, so it is imperative to investigate such passengers, to keep a tab on them,” Thackeray is quoted in a statement released by his office.

During the meeting, Thackeray instructed officials to conduct tests of international and domestic passengers arriving at airports. “Necessary steps should be taken immediately by taking the required decisions without waiting for Centre’s instructions,” said Thackeray.

State Covid Task Force member Dr Shashank Joshi said that they are now in “vigilant” mode as the new variant – B.1.1.529 – is reportedly more infectious than Delta, a variant that was largely responsible for the deadly second wave of coronavirus infections in India earlier this year. Joshi, who attended the meeting on Sunday, said, “The Delta variant had two mutations, this has over 50. It is a super mutant, and it transmits rapidly. In 10 days, it replaced the dominant Delta strain in South Africa.”

He added, “If you look at the mutation sites, it is likely to cause more severe disease. In the next four weeks, we will have data to understand how severe it is. India is concerned because this new variant can replace Delta. If a new strain comes into India now, we might get a new wave through this strain.” He added that the vaccination drive needs to be faster, and people who have not taken their second dose must not delay, if they have completed the mandatory 84-day period.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Maharashtra added 832 new cases (6,634,444 cumulative). The state also reported 33 deaths to take the toll to 140,941. Mumbai added 210 new infections (762,584 cumulative) and four fatalities (toll 16,330). The active cases in the state were 8,193, while Mumbai has 2192 active cases.