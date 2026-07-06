Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Severed leg recovered near Kharghar waterfall, search for 2 drowned victims still on

    The first incident occurred at around 7.30 pm on Friday, when Mohammad Mobashir Mohammad Shahid, a resident of Taloja, was swept away by the strong current at the waterfall

    Updated on: Jul 06, 2026 8:44 AM IST
    By Sameera Kapoor Munshi
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    NAVI MUMBAI: The search operation for two youth who were swept away in separate drowning incidents at the popular Pandavkada waterfall in Kharghar continued on the third day on Sunday, with rescue teams recovering a severed leg which is likely to belong to one of the victims. The bodies of both the victims remained untraced till late Sunday.

    Severed leg recovered near Kharghar waterfall, search for 2 drowned victims still on
    Severed leg recovered near Kharghar waterfall, search for 2 drowned victims still on

    According to rescue personnel, the recovered leg was identified by the sister of Shennon Gaspar Kini, one of the two youths reported missing in the swollen waters. “Shennon’s sister has identified the recovered leg,” said an official. “The search operation is continuing. So far, the police, fire brigade personnel and local volunteers have been involved. The National Disaster Response Force has now also been approached for assistance.”

    The first incident occurred at around 7.30 pm on Friday, when Mohammad Mobashir Mohammad Shahid (20), a resident of Taloja, was swept away by the strong current at the waterfall. Less than 24 hours later, at around 8.30 am on Saturday, Shennon Gaspar Kini (19), a resident of Kalina Koba Viri Village in Santacruz, Mumbai, was also swept away by the fast-flowing waters at the same spot.

    The two incidents occurred amid heavy rainfall, which has significantly increased the flow of water at waterfalls and streams across the region. The police, fire brigade personnel and local volunteers have been conducting an extensive search since Friday evening, but apart from the severed leg recovered on Sunday, no other remains have been found.

    Authorities have once again appealed to the public to stay away from overflowing waterfalls and streams during the monsoon, warning that water levels and currents can rise suddenly, leaving visitors with little chance to escape.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    Home/Cities/Mumbai News/Severed Leg Recovered Near Kharghar Waterfall, Search For 2 Drowned Victims Still On
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes