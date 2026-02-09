Mumbai: Residents of 10 high-rise housing societies along T J Road in Sewri have threatened to launch a protest on February 14, alleging that repeated complaints about illegal hawkers, unauthorised parking, and other civic issues have fallen on deaf ears. Sewri high-rise residents threaten protest over neglected civic issues.

Residents said they had raised these concerns with candidates during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and were assured that the problems would be resolved after the polls. However, a month-long ultimatum issued by citizen groups is set to expire on February 14, prompting what they describe as an unprecedented protest by residents of high-rise societies over basic civic amenities.

“This will be the first time residents of high-rise buildings step out to protest over such fundamental issues,” said the secretary of one of the societies. “A final ultimatum has now been issued in the hope that authorities act before the deadline,” he added.

According to the memorandum submitted by the residents, illegal hawkers have taken over large stretches of the road, while unauthorised parking has made walking hazardous. A meeting to discuss the issue was held on Sunday at Dosti Flamingos clubhouse, attended by representatives of Sea Flama, Rushabh Tower, Girnar Tower, Krypton Tower, Lodha Aria, Glenn Eagle, Snow Flama, Sky Flama, Sandy Flama and Celestia Spaces housing societies.

Residents alleged that despite repeated eviction drives, hawkers return within days. “T J Road is barely 20-ft wide, yet there isn’t even 5ft left for vehicles to pass,” said Sidhesh Katkar, member of the managing committee, Celestia Spaces Housing Society. Congestion on both sides of the road poses a serious risk to pedestrians, he added.

Usha Raman, a finance professional and resident of Sea Flama, said she has asked her elderly parents not to step out in the evenings after a resident was knocked down by a motorcycle and hospitalised for months. “We avoid going out at night and order everything online. There is a constant fear of being hit,” she said. Residents also claimed that arguments with hawkers often escalated into fistfights.

Beyond encroachments, the air and noise pollution from a nearby ground where sporting events continue late into the night, as well as construction activity beyond permissible hours have made it difficult to sleep, said Bhushan Dote, chairperson of Krypton Tower.

Responding to the complaints, Vrushali Ingule, F South ward officer, said eviction drives had been initiated and were being carried out regularly. A senior BMC official said it was not feasible to conduct evictions across the entire stretch at once, adding that T J Road would be targeted on Monday.

Vinod Tawde, senior police inspector of RAK Marg police station, said that for the past six days no hawkers had been allowed to operate in the area. He added that once he was informed about the proposed protest, he himself visited the concerned societies and addressed the issue.

Local corporator Supriya Dalvi said efforts were being made to regulate street vending in a manner that does not affect the livelihoods of local hawkers who have been operating in the area for years, while also ensuring that residents do not face inconvenience. She added that a meeting with BMC officials would be held in the coming days.

Meanwhile, officials from the traffic police and the F ward office have invited residents of the 10 high-rise buildings for a meeting on Monday, February 9, to discuss their grievances.