Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SGNP gets first female field director

ByYogesh Naik
Feb 13, 2025 06:42 AM IST

Maharashtra appoints Anita Patil as first woman field director of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, highlighting women's empowerment in key positions.

MUMBAI: Maharashtrian Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Anita Patil, 47, has been appointed as the first woman field director of Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

SGNP gets first female field director
SGNP gets first female field director

Hailing from Satara, Patil graduated with MSc and is also the first woman from Maharashtrian IFS to get Maharashtra cadre.

Last year, the state government appointed Shomita Biswas as the principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) and head of the forest force. Biswas is the first woman PCCF.

At a function in Wadhavan last year, PM Narendra Modi listed names of women in key positions to highlight how the state government was empowering women.

The outgoing director, G Mallikarjun, is posted in Nashik as the chief conservator of forests.

The state government has also appointed M Srinivas Rao as the PCCF (wildlife) and promoted additional PCCF (wildlife) Vivek Khandekar as the PCCF of the forest development corporation.

IFS officer Prabunath Shukla of the 2011 batch was appointed as the field director of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, while the former director, Jitendra Ramgaonkar, is now posted in Chandrapur.

Kishor Mankar has been appointed as director of the Pench Tiger Reserve.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On