Shah sends out signals in Raigad: Praises Shivaji, visits NCP leader’s home

MUMBAI: Politics, ancient and modern, has been playing out in the erstwhile Maratha stronghold of Raigad district over the past two days. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image released by @Dev_Fadnavis via X on Saturday, Apr. 12, 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort. (@Dev_Fadnavis via PTI Photo) (PTI04_12_2025_000090A) (@Dev_Fadnavis)

Close on the heels of the controversy over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra, Union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah visited Raigad on Saturday, and praised the Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Shivaji was the one who first advocated swarajya (self-rule) and his story should be taught to every child in the country, Shah said. The one who called himself Alamgir was defeated in Maharashtra and buried in the state, he added.

Shah was visiting Raigad Fort, the erstwhile capital of the Maratha empire, on Friday, to pay tribute to Shivaji in the wake of his 345th death anniversary. (Shivaji died at this fort on April 3, 1680.)

“I want to request the people of Maharashtra not to keep Shivaji limited to Maharashtra because the world can take inspiration from him,” Shah said, addressing a gathering at the fort. “We are committed to turning Raigad Fort from a tourist place to a place of inspiration,” he added.

Politically, it was Shah’s meetings elsewhere that were being watched keenly, in the context of the ongoing tussles between the BJP and Shiv Sena, and between the Sena and NCP, within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Ever since he lost a bitter power struggle when the new Mahayuti government took charge in December, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde has found himself increasingly sidelined. The cold war between him and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP continues.

Fadnavis has made a series of moves that have embarrassed Shinde, from halting several projects and schemes approved during Shinde’s tenure as CM in the previous Mahayuti government to ordering investigations into decisions made by Shinde’s administration.

Over the past three days, meanwhile, Shinde has opted not to attend meetings called by Fadnavis.

The Shiv Sena, and deputy chief minister and state finance minister Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have been locked in tussles too, perhaps most notably over the release of funds for various schemes, and over the post of guardian minister of Raigad district. (Both the Sena and NCP have staked a claim.)

In light of all this, Shinde’s movements were being keenly watched as he reached Pune within hours of Shah’s arrival on Friday. He had a meeting with the Union home minister at around 11 pm, where he is believed to have raised the issue of the release of funds.

Pawar remained unperturbed. Speaking to reporters in Satara, he said, “I was with Amit bhai until the afternoon and he did not say anything to me. CM Fadnavis and Shinde ji were also with us.”

Fadnavis, incidentally, also met Shah one-on-one, in Pune, on Friday evening.

On Saturday morning, all three leaders – Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar – travelled with Shah to Raigad Fort. They then visited the home of state NCP president Sunil Tatkare and had lunch there, with other senior leaders of the Mahayuti.

This is being read as a possible signal on the issue of who will be Raigad’s new guardian minister. This is the first time Shah has visited the residence of an NCP leader, since that party joined the coalition. As recently as January, Tatkare’s daughter Aditi Tatkare was slated to be guardian minister of Raigad. That appointment was put on hold by Fadnavis, following vociferous objections from the Sena. Fadnavis’s decision on who will occupy this position is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Bharat Gogawale, who is Tatkare’s rival and the Shiv Sena’s candidate for the position of guardian minister, skipped the lunch, though he was invited.

“It was duty to invite him along with all the other senior leaders who were in Raigad,” Sunil Tatkare told reporters. “It was also an attempt to maintain cordial relations between the ruling allies. But Gogawale chose not to come.”

On Sunday evening, Shah’s visit was marked by dinner with Fadnavis, Shinde and senior BJP leaders at the government-run Sahyadri Guest House at Malabar Hill.