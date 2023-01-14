Sharadashram School: Parents lodge complaint against principal, class teacher

Mumbai: The police on Friday booked the principal and the class teacher of Sharadashram International School, Dadar, for allegedly not allowing a class 2 student to write her unit test as she had not paid the fees. An FIR was registered under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (cruelty to a child).

However, as per the instruction of the education inspector, the child was allowed to appear for the exam on Friday.

“We have registered a case against the principal and the class teacher under the Juvenile Justice Act for not allowing the student to sit in the exam and asking him to sit separately,” Mahesh Mugutrao, senior police inspector of Dadar police station, said.

On Thursday, a Class 2 student from Sharadashram Vidyamandir International School in Dadar was not permitted to appear for a unit test on account of unpaid fees. The child was also instructed by the class teacher to sit in the staffroom while the test was on. Mrigendra Rane – the child’s father, who runs a small store in Dadar – enrolled her in the recently added international wing of Sharadashram. He filed a complaint with the education inspector after which the education department summoned the principal, and instructed her to schedule the student’s exam on Friday and submit a report.

Meanwhile, Nitin Dalvi, a representative of the Maharashtra State Student-Parent Teacher Federation said, “Rane filed an FIR against the principal of the school and class teacher in Dadar Police Station.”