Shared taxi fares from Mum to Nashik, Shirdi, Pune increase

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 29, 2024 08:46 AM IST

The revised fare of AC taxis on the Mumbai-Nashik and the Mumbai-Shirdi routes will be ₹575 and ₹825 instead of the current ₹475 and ₹625 respectively. While the fare of the non-AC taxis on the Mumbai-Pune route will be ₹500 instead of ₹450; and for the AC taxis it will be ₹575 instead of ₹525

Mumbai: Fares of shared taxis from Mumbai to Nashik, Shirdi and Pune have been increased by 50 to 200 depending on the route. The date to implement these revised fares has not been decided yet, but it is likely to come into effect from next month, RTO sources said.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) approved the fare revision of shared black-and-yellow non-AC taxis and the blue-and-silver AC taxis running on these three routes. (Bloomberg)
The revised fare charts will soon be displayed at various intercity taxi stands like Dadar, Borivali, Sion etc. According to the minutes of the meeting, the fare revision was approved based on the formula derived by the B C Khatua panel for taxis and auto rickshaws.

For AC taxi travel, the passengers boarding from Mumbai will have to pay 100 more for Nashik and 200 more for Shirdi, while they will have to shell out 50 extra for both AC and non-AC taxi travel to Pune. The revised fare of AC taxis on the Mumbai-Nashik and the Mumbai-Shirdi routes will be 575 and 825 instead of the current 475 and 625 respectively. While the fare of the non-AC taxis on the Mumbai-Pune route will be 500 instead of 450; and for the AC taxis it will be 575 instead of 525.

The Mumbai-Pune taxi route is 155 km long, while the Mumbai-Nashik and Mumbai-Shirdi are 175 km long and 265 km long respectively. The MMRTA revised the taxi fare on the Mumbai-Pune route less than three years ago, but the taxi fares on the Mumbai-Nashik and Mumbai-Shirdi remained unchanged since September 2013.

