Sharp rise of crimes in Diva intensifies demand for a separate police station

THANE: A recent spike in crime has intensified the long-standing demands for a separate police station in Diva. Despite having a population of over 500,000, the area continues to be served only by a small police chowki under the Mumbra Police Station, staffed with just seven police officers. Thane, India - December -06, 2025: Diva City- As the population of Diva city continues to grow, there is now a demand for a separate police station there. Currently, both Mumbra and Diva fall under the jurisdiction of the Mumbra Police Station ,in mumbai ,in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, December -06, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The issue gained renewed urgency this week after a 20-year-old was stabbed to death by a group of youngsters in the crowded Diva market on Monday over a year-old dispute. The murder has strengthened calls for a full-fledged police station to improve law enforcement and emergency response.

Although the government sanctioned a police station for Diva a few years ago, its construction has been stalled due to the lack of suitable government land. As a result, the already overburdened Mumbra Police Station continues to handle a large share of Diva’s cases.

For major offences, residents are forced to travel 10km-14km to the Mumbra Police Station. The route includes an isolated 2 km stretch passing a dumping ground and a creek, areas where criminal activity has been reported in the past. Locals say this exposes victims to the risk of being targeted again while travelling to file a complaint.

The Mumbra Police Station’s jurisdiction currently stretches from Retibunder in Kalwa to Y Junction in Shilphata and up to Agasan in Diva. A delegation of locals and Shiv Sena-UBT leaders Sachin Patil and Rohidas Munde met senior police officials this week, demanding the immediate construction of the proposed Diva police station. Munde noted that Diva’s population is estimated between 500,000-700,000, yet only six to seven policemen are responsible for policing the entire area.

Munde said, “Due to the lack of adequate police presence, crimes like theft, murder and lawlessness are rising. A police station is needed on a war footing. Stabbing a boy is not a petty crime, at least now the government should wake up.”

Mumbra police station senior inspector Anil Shinde acknowledged the strain. “The population of Diva has increased manifold, and maintaining law and order has become an added load for our team. A full-fledged police station dedicated to Diva will help reduce crime and improve the police response,” he said.

Currently, the Diva chowki can register only non-cognizable (NC) offences, while residents must go to Mumbra Police Station to file an FIR. In serious law-and-order situations, the seven-person team in Diva is insufficient, and waiting for reinforcements from Mumbra can delay action and worsen the situation.