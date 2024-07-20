Sheena Bora case: Indrani Mukerjea permitted to travel abroad

MUMBAI: A special CBI court has granted Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, permission to travel to Europe for ten days. Mukerjea, a British national, had sought permission to travel to Britain and Spain to manage her bank account and property. HT Image

In her application filed on July 18, Mukerjea stated that she needed to be present in Spain to execute documents related to her bank account at Banco Sabadell and to update her will regarding her property in Spain, which required her physical presence before a notary. The application also requested permission for Mukerjea to travel to the United Kingdom, given her UK citizenship.

The court has permitted Mukerjea to travel abroad for ten days between two consecutive trial dates within the next three months. She must report to the CBI before her departure and after her return and deposit a cash security of ₹2 lakh. Previously, a similar request to travel abroad was made, but her passport had been damaged while in court custody.

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in 2015 for the alleged abduction and murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora, in 2012. Mukerjea, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, and driver Shyamwar Rai are accused of killing Sheena on April 24, 2012, and disposing of her body in a forest in Raigad district the next day.

The CBI alleges that Indrani Mukerjea killed Sheena Bora due to her relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, the son of former media mogul Peter Mukerjea, who is also charged in the case. Indrani Mukerjea was granted bail by the Supreme Court on May 18, 2022.