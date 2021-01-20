Sheena Bora murder case: CBI court refuses to exempt Indrani Mukerjea from wearing jail uniform sari
A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday rejected an application filed by Indrani Mukerjea, seeking exemption from wearing the green saree – a uniform for women prisoners across Maharashtra.
Mukerjea has been lodged at Byculla jail since her arrest in August 2015, in the Sheena Bora murder case.
On December 22, 2020, Mukerjea’s lawyer Gunjan Mangla had approached the special CBI court with a plea that Mukerjea be permitted to wear regular clothes. Earlier this month, the authorities at Byculla jail submitted a reply to Mukerjea’s plea, stating that as per the rules, undertrial persons booked in a murder case fall under the category of prisoners, and have to wear the jail uniform.
Mangla opposed this and argued that there is no specified rule as to what uniform should be worn. “Indrani suffers from mental health issues since her arrest. If she is asked to wear the prison uniform, it would affect her further. Besides, undertrial prisoners are allowed to wear their regular clothes,” she argued.
Mangala also questioned why after almost five years, was Mukerjea being forced to wear the prison uniform.
The court, however, rejected Mukerjea’s contention and refused to grant her any relief.
Sheena Bora, 24, was allegedly strangled in a car by Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, on April 2012. Her body was later burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sheena Bora murder case: CBI court refuses to exempt Indrani Mukerjea from wearing jail uniform sari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gram panchayats across Maharashtra get a shot of fresh blood as youngsters win elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC proposes 10 more CBSE-affiliated civic schools in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inter-state vehicle racket busted by Mumbai Police: 7 arrested, 19 high-end cars seized
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra gram panchayat elections: Shiv Sena, BJP claim they won highest number of victories
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra government mulls action against Arnab Goswami over leaked chats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speculations over Nana Patole as new Maharashtra Congress chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body to complete work at 291 flood-prone spots before monsoon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai restarts vaccination drive, 1,597 get their shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beware, Mumbai recorded more cybercrimes in 2020: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown effect: Deaths on Mumbai’s railway tracks down by 65℅ in 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
51,068 crime cases registered in 2020 in Mumbai: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Public bike-sharing cheapest mode for last-mile in Mumbai: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Metro 2A, 7 may start operations by May, says Maharashtra urban development minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhima Koregaon case: Jail hospital ill-equipped to monitor Varavara Rao’s health, counsel tells Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox