Shinde appoints Bhushan Gagrani as additional chief secretary in CMO
Mumbai: He may still not have a Cabinet of ministers but chief minister Eknath Shinde has finally begun putting his CMO in place. On Wednesday, he appointed seasoned bureaucrat Bhushan Gagrani as additional chief secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).
Gagrani is 1990 batch IAS who was last in the CMO when Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister. Before his appointment as additional chief secretary in the CMO, Gagrani was in the urban development department where also Eknath Shinde was his boss.
Shinde had so far continued with the staff that his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray had appointed in the CMO. He has also not shifted to the CM’s official residence, Varsha, choosing instead to stay at Nandanvan, the bungalow he was allotted as a minister in the previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.
His close aides say Shinde was waiting for the Supreme Court’s hearing on a clutch of petitions filed by both the factions of Shiv Sena before making the move. On Wednesday, a three-member bench headed by chief justice N V Ramana observed that the issues arising in the petitions filed in relation to the rift in Shiv Sena may have to be referred to the larger bench, which means the verdict in the case will likely take quite some time.
“The chief minister is in no hurry and wants to settle down into his new role before moving to Varsha,” one of Shinde’s close aides said. Though most new CM’s want the official residence to be refurbished before they move in, in Shinde’s case the delay could also be that he wants the Supreme Court to settle the matter before he moves into his new home.
The one change that the new CM did undertake was to ask all the officers attached to the offices of ministers to join back their parent departments with immediate effect. While the appointments made on a contractual basis were cancelled, a few officers and clerical staff at the CMO were directed to continue temporarily until fresh appointments are made.
“The staff approved for the CMO is around 140 people but for the last two weeks, the chief minister has been working with 15-20 people as the new appointments are likely to made later week,” a senior official said.
At present, senior bureaucrats Ashish Kumar Singh and Vikas Kharge are still working as additional chief secretary and principal secretary respectively at the CMO. Both were appointed by Thackeray and are unlikely to get a space in Shinde’s new team, said people appraised of the matter.
-
Patiala jail inmates attack jail staff during checking, four arrested
Four inmates at the Patiala central jail opened attack on the assistant jail superintendent when he went to check the barracks after getting a complaint that they had asked their fellow inmate for ransom. Following the complaint, additional superintendent Dhaliwal, assistant superintendent Amarveer and other employees reached the barracks to carry out a search. On seeing them, the accused tried to flee but Amarveer nabbed Amanpreet Singh and started frisking him.
-
Assistant engineer held for taking bribe in Pulwama
The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested the rural development department's assistant engineer of the Pulwama sub-division Awantipora, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2,000 for the release of a payment. In a statement, ACB said they received a complaint alleging therein that Mushtaq the accused assistant engineer Ahmad Najar was demanding the bribe for releasing a call deposit receipt amount of ₹7,000.
-
Cabinet expansion and Monsoon session in the next few days, promises CM Shinde
Hours after the Supreme Court announced the next hearing on a clutch of petitions filed by warring Shiv Sena factions to August 1, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde indicated he was ready to expand his Cabinet in the next few days. His 20-day old government so far has only 2 ministers--him and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
-
Ludhiana: Loan adviser ends life, 8 booked for abetment to suicide
Eight people, including Valmiki Samaj Maha Panchayat president Samay Singh Birla, have been booked for abetment to suicide after a load adviser ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance. The other suspects are Ajay Sood, Rohit Goyal Jaz, Moti Ram, Daya Sharma, Neeraj Kumar Bains and Rohit, all residents of Shimlapuri. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim's wife .
-
City sees a spike in manhole cover thefts, BMC officials blame drug addicts
The theft of manhole cover is rampant this monsoon with police registering over 200 FIRs out of 239 complaints filed by the 24 administrative ward offices in the city. This has added to the woes of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) officials as they fear this may result in people falling into open manholes while navigating waterlogged streets.
