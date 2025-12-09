Search
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Shinde asks Sena MLAs not to criticise alliance partners

ByYogesh Naik
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 06:08 am IST

Shinde made the statement while addressing a meeting of all Sena legislators of the state, in Nagpur, to prepare them for corporation and zilla parishad (ZP) polls

MUMBAI: Deputy chief minister and head of Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde told his MLAs on Monday that with elections to nagar panchayats being over, they should abstain from criticising alliance partners.

Mumbai, India - July 05, 2022: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses the media during a press conference at BMC Disaster Management Department, BMC Headquarters, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 05, 2022. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Mumbai, India - July 05, 2022: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses the media during a press conference at BMC Disaster Management Department, BMC Headquarters, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 05, 2022. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Shinde made the statement while addressing a meeting of all Sena legislators of the state, in Nagpur, to prepare them for corporation and zilla parishad (ZP) polls.

This comes on the back of Shinde and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravindra Chavan, who have been at loggerheads lately, sharing a stage during a function in Dombivli on Saturday.

On Monday, Shinde said that his party will contest and win the municipal corporation and ZP elections as a part of the Mahayuti alliance, and asked his MLAs to “maintain coalition dharma”. “Do not behave in a way that may lead to conflict,” Shinde told them. “Any disputes that may have occurred during the municipal council elections are now over. Forget what happened and start working again with renewed energy.”

Shinde also said a positive atmosphere prevailed over this election. “We fought well, and the results will also be good,” he said.

While Sena wishes to contest for 125 seats in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the BJP wants to contest a minimum of 150 seats to win over 100 seats in the polls.

Meanwhile, Sena MLAs said that BJP plans to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate two Metro lines connecting Mira-Bhayander and a part of Metro 2B before poll code comes into force.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Shinde asks Sena MLAs not to criticise alliance partners
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde urged MLAs to stop criticizing alliance partners following the recent nagar panchayat elections, emphasizing coalition unity for upcoming municipal corporation and zilla parishad polls. He highlighted the need for a positive campaign and cooperation with BJP, which seeks to maximize seat allocation in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.