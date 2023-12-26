Shinde faction MLA threatens MahaVitaran official from recovering dues

Mumbai HT Image

An audio clip of an Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi allegedly issuing death threats to an employee of MahaVitaran (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) did the rounds of social media on Monday. In the clip Dalvi is heard warning the official to hold back recovering dues of electricity bills from consumers.

This fuelled opposition leaders into criticising the government, saying this was not the first time the government had threatened officers.

In the audio clip, Dalvi is heard telling an officer named Rathod not to “recover defaulted electricity bills till January 5”. In the latter half of the clip, he is heard speaking to the officer in a sharp tone, threatening that he would be murdered if he went for the recoveries. “It is the last week of the year and all businessmen are busy,” said the MLA, who represents the Alibaug constituency, which is one of the favourite destinations for year-end revellers.

Slamming the government, Congress state president Nana Patole said, “Leaders from the ruling party threatening officials has become routine. The BJP-sponsored government has spread anarchy in the state.”

Dalvi subsequently acknowledged that issuing threat to life was inappropriate, and that his intention was only to request leniency during the tourist season to the officer.

The electricity board officers have been ordered to recover bills that are unpaid for over two months. They have been empowered to disconnect power if the bills remain unpaid.