Shinde sounds civic poll bugle, counters Naik on Navi Mumbai turf

NAVI MUMBAI: In an escalation of the turf war between deputy CM Eknath Shinde and BJP strongman Ganesh Naik, Shinde has launched a full-throttle political and administrative offensive in Navi Mumbai—Naik's bastion—signalling the start of the civic election campaign.

Just days after Naik proclaimed himself the “tallest political leader in Thane district”, Shinde held a high-profile party meeting in Vashi, inducting Maharashtra Swarajya Paksh leader Ankush Baba Kadam into his fold. Kadam, who contested against Naik in the last assembly election, had campaigned against Naik’s dynastic politics. Several other local leaders also joined Shinde’s camp, further consolidating his position in Navi Mumbai.

Addressing party workers, Shinde took pointed swipes at Naik’s Janta Darbar model and his claims of political supremacy. “Thane, once a Congress stronghold, is now a Shiv Sena bastion. People identify Shinde with Thane,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Naik’s family members holding key posts, Shinde emphasised that the Shiv Sena was a party of the common man. “There is no boss and worker here. We are all party workers,” he said, urging cadres to prepare for the upcoming Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections.

Earlier this week, Shinde directed NMMC commissioner Kailas Shinde to fast-track infrastructure development in 14 villages recently taken into NMMC limits despite Naik’s vocal opposition. The move is seen as both a governance push and a strategic assertion of authority. Shinde also announced that the Navi Mumbai airport would be named after D B Patil, fulfilling a long-standing demand of local communities.

The Shinde-Naik rivalry has been simmering for weeks. Naik’s remarks likening Shinde to “Ravan” and dismissing his rise as a “lottery win” triggered sharp reactions from Shiv Sena leaders, who threatened to abandon the “alliance dharma” if such attacks continued. A few days ago, the Sena’s Navi Mumbai chief Kishore Patkar even filed a PIL in the Bombay high court challenging Naik’s Janta Darbar, questioning its legality and the mandatory presence of civic officials.

The Sena’s Thane MP Naresh Mhaske responded to Naik’s “lottery” jibe, saying that it was because of Shinde’s rebellion that BJP and NCP leaders had “won the lottery of becoming ministers”. Mhaske also praised Shinde for resolving long-pending issues in Navi Mumbai which were ignored by the previous leadership.

BJP minister Uday Samant warned against internal sabotage. “We don’t interfere in other ministries, but if someone disturbs us, we won’t sit quietly,” he said, urging Shinde to empower shakha pramukhs to respond to attacks. He credited Shinde’s decisions for enabling many leaders to rise and affirmed Navi Mumbai’s trust in his leadership.

Kadam launched a scathing attack on Naik’s dynastic politics, and criticised Naik and his son Sandeep for contesting from different parties. “They could even join the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen for their own ends,” he taunted.

With fiery rhetoric, legal challenges, and parallel shows of strength, the Mahayuti alliance appears increasingly frayed. Political observers suggest that the Shiv Sena and BJP may go solo in the upcoming civic elections in Navi Mumbai and Thane.