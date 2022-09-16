Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Shinde to civic body: Build a speciality eye hospital in city

Shinde to civic body: Build a speciality eye hospital in city

mumbai news
Published on Sep 16, 2022

At present, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has three medical colleges, one dental college and eight peripheral hospitals each in the western and eastern suburbs

New Delhi, India - July 9, 2022: Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference at Maharashtra Sadan, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, July 09, 2022. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed the administration that a speciality eye hospital must be developed by the civic body in Mumbai. He also asked for the construction of 19 municipal hospitals to be speeded up in the city to ensure that Mumbaiites get quality public health services.

These suburban hospitals have a total of 3,245 beds. While the BMC is redeveloping the Bhagwati Hospital at Borivali, Siddharth hospital at Goregaon, Bhabha hospital at Bandra, Agarwal hospital at Mulund, Phule hospital at Vikhroli and Shatadbi and Rajawadi hospitals at Govandi, work on new hospitals is underway at Chandivali, Kandivali, Nahur and Bhandup. The eye hospital at Kamathipura is also being redeveloped.

Shinde asked for MHADA tenements at Lokmanya Nagar to be made available for patients and their relatives who sought treatment at the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. He asked the BMC to take the initiative to make accommodation available for these people at Sion and Santacruz.

Friday, September 16, 2022
