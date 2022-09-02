Shinde-Sena confrontation likely over Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park
In what may precipitate a face-off with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, chief minister Eknath Shinde has decided to hold the Dussehra rally of his breakaway faction at Shivaji Park on October 5
In what may precipitate a face-off with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, chief minister Eknath Shinde has decided to hold the Dussehra rally of his breakaway faction at Shivaji Park on October 5. The Dadar ground has traditionally been the venue of Sena’s event on the last day of Navratri festival. Shinde’s move is aimed at cementing his claim that his camp is the “real” Sena.
Sada Sarvankar, Sena legislator from Mahim, confirmed the development and said that an application had been filed with the civic body in this regard. “[We] will do it [hold the rally at Shivaji Park]. This decision has been taken,” Sarvankar, who has joined the Shinde group, said. Shivaji Park falls in his constituency.
Another leader from the group said that a formal announcement would be made by Shinde soon. There are chances that leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may attend this rally.
Significantly, Shinde faction spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar had earlier said that there was no plan to hold the rally. Shinde’s volte-face comes days after BJP leader and union minister Narayan Rane called on him to organise the event. Rane, who fell out with the Sena in 2005, had said that he would attend it.
However, Shinde’s claim on the Shivaji Park ground was contested by Sena.
“We organise the rally [here] and our claim has a basis in law. This public meeting has been held so far by Sena. The Election Commission of India has not taken a decision [on the Shinde group’s claim of being the real Sena] and hence, the [BMC] must give permissions to us,” Sena deputy leader Sachin Ahir said.
He warned: “Attempts to suppress Sena will backfire. The breakaway faction has not yet been recognised… If we do not get the permissions for the meeting and if Shiv Sainiks still come for it, then the government will be responsible for anything untoward that may take place.”
Party president Uddhav Thackeray has insisted that Sena will hold its rally at Shivaji Park. Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai had written to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) for the permissions. But Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray had said that the BMC, which is being administered by the state, had not accepted their application.
Sena has a strong emotional link with Shivaji Park. It was born at the Ranade Road residence of party supremo Bal Thackeray on June 19, 1966 and it held its first public meeting at the ground on Dussehra day in October that year.
Bal Thackeray’s father, social reformer and activist ‘Prabodhankar’ Keshav Sitaram Thackeray, was among those who launched the public celebrations of the festival. Bal Thackeray and later his son Uddhav also held their public meetings at the ground. It was in a Dussehra rally (2010) that Aaditya was launched in politics as the head of the newly-formed Yuva Sena.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
-
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
-
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
-
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
-
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics