Shiv Sainiks protest against Eknath Shinde, rebels in Navi Mumbai, Panvel areas
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra caused due to the rebellion by a section of legislators led by Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena leaders and workers came out on Saturday in Navi Mumbai and Panvel region to show support to chief minister Uddhav Thakeray.
Effigies were burnt and slogans raised against Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs. In Nerul, former corporator and Shiv Sena deputy city chief, Satish Ramane, blackened the face of Eknath Shinde on a poster.
“CM has been facing major health issues yet he has worked hard for the state. Maharashtra cried when he left Varsha for Matoshree. These rebels want Uddhav Thackeray to join the BJP today. These are the same people who wanted to resign when Shiv Sena-BJP alliance was in government. This is a conspiracy by the BJP and the planning was on for the past 6 months,” he said.
In Kharghar, effigies of the rebel MLAs were burnt. New posters were also put up in Vashi in support of Thackeray after several such posters appeared on Friday.
Maval Shiv Sena MP, Srirang Barne, and former union minister Anant Geete along with Raigad Shiv Sena chief, Baban Patil and Panvel chief Shirish Patil addressed party workers in Kharghar.
“We have to take an oath that rebels will not be forgiven. We will take action soon against the rebels,” said Geete.
“This betrayal of trust when we have a chief minister of our party is shocking. It is our responsibility to strengthen the Shiv Sena further,” said Barne.
Baban Patil, a staunch Thackeray loyalist said, “We will throw Eknath Shinde out of the party. He has backstabbed our CM. Shiv Sainiks will not tolerate any insult to Matoshree which is revered by all. Eknath Shinde has been made by Shiv Sena.”
SM Krishna, Narayana Murthy, Prakash Padukone selected for Kempegowda Award
Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna, Infosys founder and IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy, and former badminton player Prakash Padukone, have been selected for the 'Kempegowda International Award', which has been instituted beginning this year. Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Vice-President of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority, made an announcement to this effect on Saturday.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Rockwell Automation opens software development centre in Hinjewadi Rockwell Automation has inaugurated its new Software Development Centre (SDC) in Hinjewadi, Pune. The site enhances Rockwell Automation's global research and development capacity and will develop smart manufacturing software to help both local and global customers on their digital transformation journeys. Nearly one-third of Rockwell Automation's global software and control production operations management workforce is based in India.
Maharashtra political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
Amid the reports of Shiv Sainiks allegedly ransacking the offices of rebel legislators, Mumbai Police on Saturday imposed section 144 of CrPC in the city. Shiv Sena workers protested against rebel MLAs of the party and burnt effigies outside the party office in Kharghar. Rebel party MLA Tanaji Sawant is one of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of the Eknath Shinde faction and is currently camping in Guwahati, Assam.
Startup Mantra: Upskilling through online learning
One such Pune-based EdTech company 'WPU RISE' (RISE Digital Learning Pvt Ltd) founded in April 2021 by Gaurav Bhatia and Khyaati Jain is wading through this 'crowded space' is upskilling and reskilling bachelors and working professionals by offering curated and specially designed online higher education and industry-relevant diploma, certification programmes and career assistance services. In the beginning… Bhatia is a serial entrepreneur and the chief business officer at RISE.
Ex-Maha CM Ashok Chavan says this on new party to be floated by Sena rebels
With the Eknath Shinde-led rebel faction of the Shiv Sena all set to announce a new party, the Shiv Sena Balasaheb, senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan on Saturday said no such group would be recognised until it gets a legal authorisation from the Maharashtra assembly speaker. The incumbent deputy speaker of the Nationalist Congress Party, Narhari Zirwal, is overseeing the responsibilities of the speaker.
