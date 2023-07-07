Shinde quells rumours of MLAs returning to Sena (UBT), asks them to strengthen the party

MUMBAI: On Thursday, chief minister Eknath Shinde reinforced that he was not resigning from the party, underscoring that “the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance exists because of our ideologies”. He also brushed aside rumours that some of his MLAs are in touch with the Thackeray faction, as claimed by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut. “These rumours have been floating since we exited Shiv Sena (UBT) last year. Let them declare the names of MLAs who are in touch, if they have the guts,” he said. HT Image

Earlier on Wednesday, Shinde met his legislators and asked them to pool their energies to build the party organisation. He put emphasis on reaching out to the grassroots and empowering women by creating self-help groups.

According to insiders in the ruling alliance, one of the reasons why the BJP felt the need to onboard the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, was the Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s inability to expand its support base. Despite 40 MLAs backing Shinde, the BJP has felt the alliance partner has not been able to make its presence felt beyond a few areas in the state. A year down the line it has had no impact in Shiv Sena’s traditional voter base.

“The opinion among both the parties (Shiv Sena and BJP) is that our organisation is still not strong which needs to be turned around urgently, since the Lok Sabha and assembly elections are scheduled next year. Hence, Shinde has asked all MLAs to strengthen the organisation at the ground level,” said a Shiv Sena MLA. “We need to make our presence felt in Mumbai.”

Unlike Shiv Sena (UBT), Shinde’s party lacks organisational acumen, evidenced by the fact that it has not been able to set up shakhas (local offices) across Mumbai. While the chief minister’s son MP Shrikant Shinde is working to build shakhas in Mumbai and Thane, senior leaders of the party have yet to throw their weight behind this.

At a meeting in his official residence, Varsha, on Wednesday when his MLAs had expressed unhappiness over the delay in allocation of ministerial berths, and the inclusion of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction in the ruling alliance, Shinde told both his MLAs and MPs to concentrate on their constituencies and not to lose touch with people.

He has decided to meet them every fortnight to get an update on the tasks issued to them. He has asked his ministers to tour the state extensively to ensure that booth level pramukhs work well. He also asked the 40 Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 Independents to start self-help groups for women with an aim to reach 5000 women in each constituency.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said, “Most top leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) have come to us. We are still opening shakhas. We need to streamline the party at the ground level.”

Shinde also explained to the MLAs that he had to adjust to BJP’s decision to include Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the ruling alliance, and insisted that the chances of the ruling alliance winning elections has improved with the inclusion of Ajit-led NCP. He assured that none of the 50 MLAs backing him would lose in next assembly elections.

He added that the government now has the support of 200-plus MLAs, which would help the alliance get more than 45 seats in the next Lok Sabha polls.