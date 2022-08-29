Shiv Sena ‘chief’ doesn't know if they will get permission for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park
Uddhav Thackeray's comments came against the backdrop of his faction not yet getting approval from the Mumbai civic body for the rally at sprawling Shivaji Park in Mumbai
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asserted that the party's annual Dussehra rally will be held at the sprawling Shivaji Park in Mumbai, but also took a dig at Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde saying the party was not sure whether it will get permission for the event.
Thackeray's comments came against the backdrop of his faction not yet getting approval from the Mumbai civic body for the rally. The event is synonymous with the fiery speeches of party founder late Bal Thackeray.
“The Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally will be held at Shivaji Park. Shiv Sainiks from all over the state will reach for this rally. We don't know whether we will get permission for the rally,” news agency ANI quoted Thackeray as saying.
This will be the first time the Dussehra rally of the Shiv Sena will be held after the split in the party. Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5.
On Saturday, Thackeray's son and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray said authorities were not accepting an application from the Shiv Sena to hold its annual Dussehra rally. On Monday, Thackeray said Shiv Sainaiks have begun preparation to come to the Shivaji Park from different parts of the state.
"The Shiv Sena is seeking permission for holding its annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai but authorities are not accepting our application. This (Eknath Shinde dispensation) is a repressive government," Aaditya said.
BMC controlled by Shiv Sena from 1997 till March
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was controlled by the Shiv Sena from 1997 till March this year when the tenure of corporators ended and polls could not take place. The civic body is currently governed by an administrator.
After the collapse of the Thackeray-led government in June, rebel Sena leader Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as deputy chief minister.
(With inputs from agencies)
