Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Uddhav to attend Oppn leaders’ meeting in Patna on June 12

Uddhav to attend Oppn leaders’ meeting in Patna on June 12

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 01, 2023 12:51 AM IST

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will attend a meeting of opposition leaders convened by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 12 to unite against BJP.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will attend a meeting of key Opposition leaders convened by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 12, party leader Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday.

HT Image
HT Image

Recently, Nitish Kumar visited the city and met Uddhav Thackeray at his residence - ‘Matoshree’ in a bid to strengthen the Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Besides Thackeray, Nitish Kumar met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and also met other leaders in the country to unite the opposition

Raut while speaking to media persons in Delhi said, “All like-minded parties are coming together and Nitish Kumar is taking a lead in this. Thackeray will attend the meeting in Patna on June 12.”

At present, Thackeray is abroad with family for vacation and is expected to return to Mumbai after the first week of June. In a meeting with Nitish Kumar, both Thackeray and Pawar indicated that they are ready to come to Patna for the meeting of opposition parties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai uddhav thackeray shiv sena + 1 more
mumbai uddhav thackeray shiv sena
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out