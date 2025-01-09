Shiv Sena faction signals possibility of fighting Mumbai civic polls independently

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) may contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections independently, without forming an alliance with Congress, amidst mounting pressure from former corporators and local leaders across Mumbai. Sanjay Raut, Member of Parliament, hinted at the development on Thursday. (ANI)

Sanjay Raut, Member of Parliament, hinted at this development on Thursday. "In Delhi, AAP and Congress are fighting elections separately. What happened in Delhi may happen in Mumbai too," said Raut. He also noted that AAP leaders maintain more frequent communication with them compared to Congress leaders.

The development comes against the backdrop of a close political friendship between AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. For the second time in a week, the Thackeray faction has indicated its support for AAP in the Delhi elections through their mouthpiece, Saamana.

An editorial in Saamana on Thursday criticised Congress for directing more criticism towards AAP than BJP. "AAP and Congress are fighting the Delhi election separately. Congress, instead of attacking BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is busy targeting AAP," the editorial stated.

Speaking to the media, Raut said that whilst the party would consider its position regarding support in Delhi elections, he suggested a preference towards AAP, stating, "AAP leaders are more in contact with us than Congress leaders."

Raut further indicated that Shiv Sena (UBT) might follow AAP's example in the Mumbai elections. "Though AAP and Congress are alliance partners in the INDIA bloc, in Delhi they are fighting elections separately. What happened in Delhi may happen in Mumbai too," he said.