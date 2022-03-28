Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena hits out at sycophants around BJP leaders
Shiv Sena hits out at sycophants around BJP leaders

Taking potshots at the sycophants or 'bhakts' around ruling party leaders, the Shiv Sena on Sunday said they just indulged in flattering and showering their bosses with false praises
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. HT File Photo
Published on Mar 28, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

Taking potshots at the sycophants or ‘bhakts’ around ruling party leaders, the Shiv Sena on Sunday said they just indulged in flattering and showering their bosses with false praises.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut in his weekly column Rokthok in party mouthpiece Saamana cited the example of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state president Chandrakant Patil who claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked for 22 hours every day.

“Even Modi must have lost his remaining two hours of sleep after hearing Patil’s claim. I wonder where do Patil and such bhakts derive so much mental energy to make tall claims?” Raut said.

He said such sycophants were also present during the Congress regime but now had become very vocal. “These bhakts have now crossed all limits.”

The Sena leader narrated a recent incident of reaction from these sycophants when Modi praised the film Kashmir Files. “The bhakts went berserk praising the film that the only thing remaining was demanding an Oscar for it.”

The BJP hit back at Raut saying that the Sena was disturbed as Patil touched its raw nerve.

BJP legislator Ram Kadam said, “These people don’t even work properly for one hour daily while our Prime Minister works for more than 22 hours. They cannot digest this fact and hence, are indulging in such mud-slinging.”

New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
