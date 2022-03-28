Shiv Sena hits out at sycophants around BJP leaders
Taking potshots at the sycophants or ‘bhakts’ around ruling party leaders, the Shiv Sena on Sunday said they just indulged in flattering and showering their bosses with false praises.
Sena MP Sanjay Raut in his weekly column Rokthok in party mouthpiece Saamana cited the example of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state president Chandrakant Patil who claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked for 22 hours every day.
“Even Modi must have lost his remaining two hours of sleep after hearing Patil’s claim. I wonder where do Patil and such bhakts derive so much mental energy to make tall claims?” Raut said.
He said such sycophants were also present during the Congress regime but now had become very vocal. “These bhakts have now crossed all limits.”
The Sena leader narrated a recent incident of reaction from these sycophants when Modi praised the film Kashmir Files. “The bhakts went berserk praising the film that the only thing remaining was demanding an Oscar for it.”
The BJP hit back at Raut saying that the Sena was disturbed as Patil touched its raw nerve.
BJP legislator Ram Kadam said, “These people don’t even work properly for one hour daily while our Prime Minister works for more than 22 hours. They cannot digest this fact and hence, are indulging in such mud-slinging.”
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics