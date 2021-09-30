Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul moves HC against ED

Shiv Sena leader and former MP Anandrao Adsul has moved the Bombay high court seeking relief against the Enforcement Directorate, which has been conducting raids at his residence and office in connection with a money laundering case wherein he is alleged to be the beneficiary of the misappropriated funds of City Cooperative Bank.

The petition has sought quashing of the ECIR, the investigation report filed by ED in connection with the June 2020 FIR relating to fraudulent loans wherein Adsul was alleged to have been the beneficiary of loans worth ₹98 crore. The petition also seeks protection against the summons being issued by the ED and the possible arrest in the case.

On Thursday, the petition was mentioned before a division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice NJ Jamadar. Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud appeared for Adsul and informed the bench that the ED had been questioning Adsul regarding the fraudulent loans and during the questioning his health had deteriorated and had to be admitted to a private hospital. In light of this, he sought protection.

However, additional solicitor general Anil Singh for ED opposed the petition and informed the bench that Adsul was in good health and hence the petition should not be entertained. The court was also informed that Adsul had been shifted to another hospital as a precautionary measure.

After the bench heard the submissions sought the health report of Adsul and posted hearing of the petition on Friday.

The ED had gone to Adsul’s house on Monday and questioned him when his health had deteriorated after which his family moved him to a private hospital. Adsul had lodged a complaint in June 2020 pertaining to the alleged ₹980 crore worth financial irregularities in disbursement of loan funds and other financial transactions in the bank.