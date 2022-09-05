Shiv Sena mulls legal recourse over Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park
Days after rebel legislators disclosed their plan to hold the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, Shiv Sena has threatened to approach the court if it is not granted permission for the annual show of strength it has been organising since 1966
The rival faction led by chief minister Eknath Shinde has in fact applied to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking permission for the event.
“If we are not given a proper reply [by the BMC] or [if our application to hold] the Dussehra rally is not approved, we will go to the court as this [holding the rally there] is our right. Considering the first user, first applicant rule, and the principle of natural justice, it is the right of Shiv Sena,” party legislator and spokesperson Manisha Kayande said.
She alleged that the Shinde camp and the Bharatiya Janata Party were trying to create obstacles for Sena to demoralise it. However, party president Uddhav Thackeray was successfully handling the crisis, Kayande claimed.
Sena has a strong emotional link with Shivaji Park. It was born at the Ranade Road residence of party supremo Bal Thackeray on June 19, 1966 and it held its first public meeting at the grounds on Dussehra day in October that year.
Bal Thackeray’s father, social reformer and activist ‘Prabodhankar’ Keshav Sitaram Thackeray, was among those who began the public celebrations of Navratri, which culminates with Dussehra. It was in the 2010 Dussehra rally that Aaditya, Uddhav’s elder son, was launched in politics as the head of Yuva Sena.
The 28-acre Shivaji Park in Dadar was originally named Mahim Park and re-christened after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1927.
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
