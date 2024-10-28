Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shiv Sena releases list of 20 candidates

ByYogesh Naik
Oct 28, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Shiv Sena, led by CM Eknath Shinde, announces 20 candidates including Milind Deora and Nilesh Rane, amid strategic party shifts and opposition challenges.

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde has released its second list of 20 candidates, putting up Milind Deora from Worli, Nilesh Rane from Kudal and Murji Patel from Andheri East. Deora will be locked in a contest with the Shiv Sena UBT’s Aaditya Thackeray.

Shiv Sena releases list of 20 candidates
Shiv Sena releases list of 20 candidates

Murji Patel, who was with the BJP, joined the Shiv Sena on Sunday. The Shiv Sena had wanted to put up Sweekruti Sharma, wife of encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, but the BJP opposed this due to Pradeep Sharma’s controversial past. Patel then joined the Shiv Sena and his candidature was announced.

Nilesh Rane joined the Shiv Sena at Kudal last week. His brother Nitesh will contest from Malvan on a BJP ticket. BJP leader Rajendra Gavit, who had followed Shinde when he defected, went over to the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections. He rejoined the Sena on Sunday and has been given a ticket from Palghar.

Shiv Sena deputy leader Sanjay Nirupam, who recently joined from the Congress, has been granted a ticket from Dindoshi, sitting MLA Balaji Kinikar has been renominated from the Ambernath seat while former MLA Tukaram Kate has been given a ticket from Chembur. He will face Prakash Phatarpekar of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

MLC Bhavana Gawali has been given a ticket from Risod. She was denied a ticket in the Lok Sabha polls from Yavatmal Washim, but Shinde later rehabilitated her by giving her an MLC ticket. She has been a five-term MP.

Former MLC Aamshya Padavi who recently joined the Shiv Sena from the Shiv Sena (UBT) has been given a ticket from Akkalkuwa in Nandurbar. In Boisar, former MLA Vilas Tare, who was with the BJP, also joined the Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile Sanjana Jadhav, daughter of former BJP minister Raosaheb Jadhav, joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Eknath Shinde on Sunday. She is likely to contest from Kannad constituency in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Her name is yet to be announced.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //