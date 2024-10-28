MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde has released its second list of 20 candidates, putting up Milind Deora from Worli, Nilesh Rane from Kudal and Murji Patel from Andheri East. Deora will be locked in a contest with the Shiv Sena UBT’s Aaditya Thackeray. Shiv Sena releases list of 20 candidates

Murji Patel, who was with the BJP, joined the Shiv Sena on Sunday. The Shiv Sena had wanted to put up Sweekruti Sharma, wife of encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, but the BJP opposed this due to Pradeep Sharma’s controversial past. Patel then joined the Shiv Sena and his candidature was announced.

Nilesh Rane joined the Shiv Sena at Kudal last week. His brother Nitesh will contest from Malvan on a BJP ticket. BJP leader Rajendra Gavit, who had followed Shinde when he defected, went over to the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections. He rejoined the Sena on Sunday and has been given a ticket from Palghar.

Shiv Sena deputy leader Sanjay Nirupam, who recently joined from the Congress, has been granted a ticket from Dindoshi, sitting MLA Balaji Kinikar has been renominated from the Ambernath seat while former MLA Tukaram Kate has been given a ticket from Chembur. He will face Prakash Phatarpekar of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

MLC Bhavana Gawali has been given a ticket from Risod. She was denied a ticket in the Lok Sabha polls from Yavatmal Washim, but Shinde later rehabilitated her by giving her an MLC ticket. She has been a five-term MP.

Former MLC Aamshya Padavi who recently joined the Shiv Sena from the Shiv Sena (UBT) has been given a ticket from Akkalkuwa in Nandurbar. In Boisar, former MLA Vilas Tare, who was with the BJP, also joined the Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile Sanjana Jadhav, daughter of former BJP minister Raosaheb Jadhav, joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Eknath Shinde on Sunday. She is likely to contest from Kannad constituency in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Her name is yet to be announced.