Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park? Dussehra gathering not online, says Raut

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election in February 2022, the Shiv Sena is planning to hold its annual Dussehra rally on a larger scale than last year. The party is exploring if a rally could be held at its traditional venue, Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that this year Dussehra rally will not be an online event, indicating that it will be a physical event, unlike last year. This year the Dussehra festival falls on October 15.

Amid pandemic in 2020, the party had organised the event on a small scale in an auditorium, where Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray gave his speech, which was streamed live on social media platforms. Only 50 top leaders and ministers were part of the physical event inside the Savarkar auditorium behind Shivaji Park.

“The Dussehra rally will happen, and it will not be an online event. We feel that the rally should be held properly. Uddhav ji also has the same view on this. The discussion is going on how the rally can be organised by following the Covid protocols and norms. The rally would happen based on the decision Uddhav ji takes,” said Raut.

Since Thackeray took over the reins of Maharashtra, the party has not been able to hold a full-fledged event, barring one celebratory function on Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary on January 23, 2020. Party’s foundation day on June 19, the anniversary of Marmik magazine were celebrated online. Given the crucial BMC, and other civic polls including in Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, the party intends to hold a physical event.

Senior party functionaries said that they have two options before them, either to hold it in a bigger auditorium this year or hold it at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

“There is a feeling within the party that the rally should be held on a bigger scale given the Covid situation is under control. Last year too we did not have a rally but given the civic elections next year we feel that a large-scale rally will be needed to mobilise the cadre. The other option is to hold it in a bigger auditorium in Mumbai and simultaneously stream it on social media platforms for a bigger reach. However, Uddhav ji will take the final call,” a functionary said requesting anonymity.

Interestingly, chief minister Thackeray has been speaking against public gatherings and political functions owing to the Covid restrictions in place. The state government has so far not lifted curbs on social, cultural, and political gatherings in the state. Last month, the state government allowed theatres and auditoriums to open their doors for patrons from October 22 with 50% capacity.