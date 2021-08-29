Shiv Sena strategy: Single out Narayan Rane, target him

Even as it is engaged in a slugfest with Union for medium, small and micro enterprises (MSME) minister Narayan Rane, the Shiv Sena has adopted a strategy to single him out, while avoiding any attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This was clearly evident on Saturday as for the second day in a row, the party blamed Rane for the current friction between the former allies. None of the senior BJP leaders chose to support Rane in his personal attack on Sena leadership even though they defended him in his crossfire with the party.

Significantly, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray had a one-on-one chat with opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday. The meeting between the two believably ended on an understanding that the tussle between the two parties should not stoop low.

After the clashes and exchange of words between Shiv Sena and BJP following Rane’s arrest on Tuesday for objectionable remarks against the CM, both the parties have taken steps forward for some sort of reconciliation over the past two days. The leaders from both sides have said that they have not been separated ideologically. The attempt is also seen towards singling out Rane, as a section of BJP does not approve of his politics of hatred and personal attacks.

BJP insiders believe that too much personal attack on the Sena leadership may be counter-productive and if Rane continues doing so, it will result in his isolation in the near future.

“It is true that Rane has been attacking the Sena leadership on a personal level. We, too, have attacked the Sena and the Thackerays, but the emphasis was never on personal issues. The reactions by senior leaders of the state unit are indicative of disapproval of Rane’s style of working. We do not want to close the doors on the possibility of joining hands with Sena, as it is still the first choice to come to power in the state. Besides, a section of the party is apprehensive that the Rane episode may backfire on us if the Sena leadership gets the sympathy of its voter base,” said a senior BJP leader, on the condition of anonymity.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, had on Saturday, reiterated that the relations between the two parties have strained because of Rane.

“BJP needs to do some introspection over the entire issue. Ever since Rane has joined BJP, the party has been deteriorating by 10 feet every day and will soon remain just half a foot. BJP will soon realise the mistake [of inducting Rane].”

According to the leaders from Sena, CM has made it clear to BJP during his meeting with Fadnavis that Sena would not tolerate any more attack from Rane.

“There was a meeting between CM and Fadnavis yesterday [Saturday]. All know what they discussed. Uddhavji must have told him whatever needed to be said,” said Raut.

Sena leaders claim that Rane’s stand had softened after the meeting between Thackeray and Fadnavis. On Saturday, Rane had said in Sindhudurg that he will follow the party’s stand if BJP and Sena come together in the future.

Raut also warned Rane that if the latter kept talking about digging out old cases and records, the Sena has an entire box of cases against him.

“We have political differences with BJP, but if it wants to shoot us from Rane’s shoulders, we too can use such a shoulder to fire back,” he said.

On Thursday Raut had said that the relations between the two parties were spoilt because of the “newcomers” inducted in BJP. He had also likened Rane to Bangladeshi infiltrators and said that the “newcomers” are dangerous like the infiltrators who engage in terrorism and narcotics activities. He had further stated that though the Sena and BJP have parted their ways because of political differences, there is a common thread of Hindutva between them. He also had hinted that anything was possible in politics.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had two days ago said that they share the relationship of brotherhood with Shiv Sena. It was seen as an attempt by the BJP leadership to keep a window open for political reconciliation, if required in the future.

BJP, however, dismissed any speculations of political realignment.

“There is no question or possibility of the two parties coming together in the near future. Whatever Raut has said about Sena’s bonding with BJP is due to the fear of existence. After the response to Rane’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra, the Sena is scared that it may lose its base in Konkan. As far as the brotherhood remarks by our state unit chief are concerned, it was not meant in that sense. We are in the Opposition against the Sena-led combine and will remain to be so. The party is whole heartedly standing by Ranesaheb in this entire episode,” Maharashtra BJP vice-president Madhav Bhandari said.

Political analyst Prakash Akolkar said that not only BJP and Sena are extending an olive branch to each other but the three ruling parties also have been trying to keep each other under check.

“There is no doubt that BJP has no other option left apart from Sena if it really wishes to come to the power without polls or even after polls. Similarly, the Sena wants to keep its option open, as it is not confident that the two other ruling parties [Nationalist Congress Party and Congress] will support it till the end [of the tenure]. By highlighting that the Sena and BJP are still attached to each other with the common thread of Hindutva, the Sena has tried to send a message to BJP. Sena would definitely want BJP to tame Rane,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rane held his third phase of Yatra in Devgad, Malvan, on Saturday amid a huge response from party workers and his supporters on his home turf. He, however, avoided any attack on the Shiv Sena or its leadership on Friday. His yatra will culminate in Sindhudurg on Sunday. The organisers of the yatra are facing cases in parts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for violation of Covid-19 norms.

Rane was arrested on Tuesday in Ratangiri for his “slap CM” remarks during a press conference on Monday. Referring to Thackeray’s August 15 speech at Mantralaya, Rane had said that he would have slapped the CM had he been present there. Thackeray had enquired about the year of Independence with an official standing behind him.