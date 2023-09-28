Shiv Sena to act against four Thackeray MPs for violating party whip

The Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde will start proceedings against four Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs—Vinayak Raut, Rajan Vichare, Omraje Nimbalkar and Bandu Jadhav—for not attending the debate on the women’s reservation bill. HT Image

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader Rahul Shewale said that the whip had been issued and conveyed to the MPs by WhatsApp, email and post. “Nimbalkar and Jadhav were present in Delhi at the time but did not come to Parliament,” he said. “I am seeking legal counsel to suspend them and will petition Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for this.”

Shewale said that Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray was in favour of women’s empowerment. “These four MPs who supposedly share the legacy of his views were not present in the House during the vote on the Women’s Reservation Bill,” he said. “This is a shameful and unfortunate incident. People will show these MPs who insulted women their real place.”

Meanwhile, in another blow to the Sena (UBT), three of its former corporators, Praveen Shinde, Pratima Khopade and Snehal Shinde, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday. Shinde said that 33 former corporators had joined the Shiv Sena so far.

