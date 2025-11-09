Search
Shiv Sena (UBT) Kalyan chief Dipesh Mhatre to join BJP on Sunday

ByYogesh Naik
Published on: Nov 09, 2025 05:00 am IST

Shiv Sena's Kalyan chief Dipesh Mhatre is set to join BJP, citing limited scope in his party, along with eight former corporators on Sunday.

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Kalyan chief Dipesh Mhatre, who contested the 2024 Assembly election against state BJP president Ravindra Chavan, is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday. The induction will take place in Dombivli in the presence of Chavan, forest minister Ganesh Naik, and Amruta Fadnavis, wife of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Mhatre, a three-time corporator in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), is joining the BJP along with eight former corporators. His father, Pundalik Mhatre, served as the mayor of the civic body.

Confirming his exit, Mhatre said he had resigned from Shiv Sena (UBT). “There is limited scope and no free hand to work in the party. I want to work in a national party with a larger platform. I contested against Ravindra Chavan and lost. I will now join the BJP in his presence,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut said, “It is true that Dipesh Mhatre is joining the BJP. Such individuals are temporary; they come and go.”

Local BJP leader Nana Suryavanshi, who is overseeing party preparations for the upcoming KDMC elections, said, “Many leaders will be joining the BJP on Sunday. Names will be announced at the event.”

Follow Us On