Shiv Sena (UBT) modifies stand on contesting local body elections, will go solo in Mumbai

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) announced on Monday a shift in its approach to contesting local body elections. While the party intends to contest independently in Mumbai, decisions regarding other cities will depend on the local political landscape and party strength. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and son Aaditya. (PTI)

At a public rally in Mumbai on Thursday, followed by a meeting with the party's district chiefs at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Uddhav Thackeray signalled a more flexible strategy. He indicated the party might consider alliances in areas where its strength is insufficient. "The decision to go solo in the polls will not be based on the emotions of party workers but on the ground reality of the party's strength," Thackeray stated.

Sanjay Raut, the party MP, elaborated on this stance on Monday. "The party has good strength in Mumbai, and all local leaders insist that we should contest the BMC elections independently. So, in Mumbai, the party will go solo. However, for other local bodies, we are reviewing the current situation. After assessing the situation and our strength, the party leadership will decide whether to contest alone or in alliance in a particular city or district," Raut explained.

This marks a shift from earlier remarks by Raut, who had declared that the party would contest independently across the state, from Mumbai to Nagpur, in local body elections. The new position aligns with the policy outlined by Thackeray during last week’s public address and leadership meetings.