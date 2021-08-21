Shiv Sena ups attack on BJP over Devendra Fadnavis’s Taliban comment

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis said Shiv Sena workers’ act to “purify” Bal Thackeray’s makeshift memorial showed “Talibani mindset”, Sena leader Sanjay Raut hit back saying the party is a pro-Hindutva party that stood beside Hindus when the BJP shirked away from responsibility of Babri Masjid demolition.

On Thursday, amid heavy police force deployment, Union minister Narayan Rane visited Thackeray’s Smruti Sthal in Shivaji Park. Hours after his visit, Shiv Sainiks carried out “purification” of the memorial by sprinkling cow urine and milk.

Fadnavis had on Friday said, “ Sena’s ‘purification’ at the memorial can be equated to Talibani mindset. Those who indulged in such an act have not understood Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. It is unfortunate.”

Raut, without naming either Fadnavis or BJP, said the leaders of the party had locked themselves in their homes while Sena workers faced rioters during the 1992 riots in Mumbai.

“Everybody right from [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi to Fadnavis know what is the mindset of the Shiv Sena. We are a staunch Hindutvawadi party, and whenever there was a threat on Hindus, the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena chief (referring to Bal Thackeray) became a shield and stood beside the people. Those who did not take responsibility of Babri demolition must not call us Talibani. We were nationalist, and therefore, that blot was removed. In the 1992 Mumbai riots, on the orders of Shiv Sena chief, Shiv Sainiks took to streets and faced rioters. That time, these people had locked themselves in their homes, but are now calling us Talibani. You may call us whatever you choose, but we know our soul,” Raut said.

The Sena leader also raked up the Marathi manoos issue saying the Sena was established for the cause of “Marathi manoos” and will continue to fight for the sons of the soils whenever they are in trouble. He added that the BJP is attempting to corner Sena over its Hindutva credential, while former Sena leader Narayan Rane has targeted his former party over the sons of the soil issue. The war of words is expected to intensify between the two parties with Rane targetting the Sena during his Konkan tour, which is a stronghold of Sena.

Attacking Sena on Saturday, Rane said instead of sprinkling cow urine, the state government should look at improving the atmosphere and basic amenities for small business owners. “Over 350 companies are shut because there is no power supply. I will speak to the minister here and try to get it. Over 350,000 people do not have jobs as these 350 companies are shut. Those who sprinkle cow urine are unaware of this. Instead of sprinkling that, create jobs and strengthen the financial condition,” Rane said in Vasai-Virar during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra.