Aaditya Thackery seeks Lokayukta probe in BMC street furniture scam

Mumbai: Shive Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackery on Wednesday wrote to Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bias and sought a probe through Lokayukta in an alleged street furniture scam by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“This morning, I have written to the Governor of Maharashtra with specific demands on the street furniture scam of the BMC. There needs to be a fair inquiry of the scam, transparency and accountability towards MLAs, and most importantly, clarity on whether it is scrapped or on hold from the BMC,” said Aaditya Thackeray in a tweet.

Thackeray, in his letter, requested the governor to instruct the Municipal Commissioner of BMC to furnish him with all the reports.

Thackeray also requested the governor to instruct the BMC to stop the work and payment to the contractors in street furniture work.

