    Shop owner attacked by sacked employee in Malabar Hill

    He tried to attack the shopkeeper with the knife on his neck and stomach, inflicting serious injuries to his hand

    Published on: Sep 30, 2025 4:42 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    MUMBAI: A 36-year-old owner of a medical shop at Napeansea Road was attacked on Monday by an employee who was sacked some time ago.

    Shop owner attacked by sacked employee in Malabar Hill

    According to the police, the accused, 43-year-old Nagesh Baghele, visited Vikram Mandal’s Nobel Plus Medical Shop on Monday evening, armed with a knife. He tried to attack Mandal with the knife on his neck and stomach, inflicting serious injuries to his hand.

    “We have registered a case for attempt to murder and arrested Baghele. He will be produced in court on Tuesday,” said an officer.

