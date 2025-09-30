Shop owner attacked by sacked employee in Malabar Hill

MUMBAI: A 36-year-old owner of a medical shop at Napeansea Road was attacked on Monday by an employee who was sacked some time ago.
According to the police, the accused, 43-year-old Nagesh Baghele, visited Vikram Mandal’s Nobel Plus Medical Shop on Monday evening, armed with a knife. He tried to attack Mandal with the knife on his neck and stomach, inflicting serious injuries to his hand.
“We have registered a case for attempt to murder and arrested Baghele. He will be produced in court on Tuesday,” said an officer.