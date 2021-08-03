Shops to operate on all days till 10pm from today in Maharashtra

From Tuesday, all essential and non-essential shops can stay open till 10pm everyday in Mumbai on, while restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50% seating capacity till 4pm in the city, the civic body said.

The state government on Monday issued orders allowing similar relaxations in other districts except 11, such as Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, among others, where there is a high number of fresh cases. The relaxation in curbs will come into effect from Tuesday. Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 4,869 cases, taking its tally to 6,315,063. It reported 90 fatalities, pushing the toll to 133,038. Active cases stood at 75,303.

Also Read | Non-Covid surgeries, OPDs slowly gain momentum at Mumbai hospitals

Till now, Mumbai shops were only operational till 4pm on weekdays. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) order on Monday evening, medical shops will be allowed to remain open all day and night. Further, BMC, in its order, stated that restaurants will be allowed to remain open till 4pm on all days.

The Mumbai civic body also allowed all indoor and outdoor sports activities, except for swimming and other sports where close physical contact is required. The BMC also allowed shooting for film and television serials during specified timings.

As per the order issued by municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, except for the above relaxations, all other activities will have to be followed as per the earlier order. Malls and theatres will continue to remain closed, local trains will only be open for workforce in essential services, and private offices will remain open till 4pm on weekdays, excluding essential services. Public grounds and gardens will remain open on all days between 5am and 9am.