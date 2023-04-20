‘Action on stone quarries led to gravel shortage’

Mumbai: Action initiated by local authorities against stone quarries in Raigad and Thane districts has led to a shortage of gravel for roads and other infrastructure projects in the city. HT Image

An official from the coastal road works said, “The gravel supply has been shut for the last 10 days. Contractors working on site have informed us about the issue. We have been told that there is absolutely no supply from quarries due to action by the revenue department.”

This came a day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged that a person from the chief minister’s close circle is pressuring the BMC to procure gravel from one contractor.

In Raigad, the district administration had carried out a clamp down on quarries for recovery of royalty on March 31. Collector Yogesh Mhase said that a drive was launched to recover royalty from quarry owners and all illegal quarries were stopped. “The additional collector opened 23 quarries on Wednesday,” he said.

Additional collector Amol Yadav said that there were several complaints against the quarries and since March 31 was the end of the previous financial year, they had to recover royalty. He confirmed that some of the quarries were opened.

In Thane, collector Ashok Shingare said that there was a clamp down on illegal quarries, while Palghar collector Govind Bodke said that all quarries in the area were functional.

Mumbai gets its supply of gravel from the neighbouring Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts. The work of various infrastructure projects of the civic body has been affected due to the short supply of gravel.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) chief SVR Srinivas said, “We have got some gravel. We faced a shortage, but the flow is now streamlined.” BMC additional commissioner (projects) P Velarasu refused to comment.

A senior BMC officer said, “Many of our projects have been badly hit and we have brought this to the notice of our seniors.’’

Earlier on Tuesday, Thackeray had tweeted: “It’s shocking to hear that most road and bridge works across Mumbai are virtually shut due to the lack of gravel supply from regular suppliers for over two 2 weeks. Informally, there has been talk that someone from the CM-Corrupt Man’s close circles has pressurised all suppliers to supply through 1 company only, which is why now the cost has gone up more than 50 per cent, will lead to escalation in road/ bridge costs,” the tweet said.

“Crucial works like Delisle Road Bridge and other road works taken up by BMC won’t even be complete by the May 31 deadline. As the corrupt administration and government enjoys its share, we Mumbaikars are facing the brunt of their greed, says the tweet and adds that, ``Need the BMC to clarify on new road work timelines,” the tweet said.