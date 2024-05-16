Sicko mom made her 6-year-old son shoot intimate videos

Navi Mumbai: Two video recordings submitted by a woman before the sessions court in Panvel as evidence against her live-in partner, who is being prosecuted in a rape case, have revealed that the video was allegedly shot by her six-year-old son. HT Image

On court’s orders, the Uran police on Tuesday registered a case against the 25-year-old woman and her 35-year-old live-in partner under section 11(1), 11(5), 11(6) (entices a child for pornographic purposes or gives gratification therefor) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A month back, the police registered a case against the live-in partner based on the woman’s complaint accusing him of raping her.

The accused had applied for bail, and the matter was in court for hearing. During the hearing, the women submitted video footage as evidence against him.

“During the screening of the video footage, the judge questioned the woman on who the person behind the camera was. She responded that the video was shot by her 6-year-old son. The boy was then called to court, where he stated that the rape accused had asked him to shoot the video,” said a police officer.

Realising that a minor boy was made to shoot two obscene videos with the knowledge of the mother as well, the court directed the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against both under the POCSO Act.

Police said that the accused woman’s husband had left the family around six months back. The woman has been staying with the co-accused male along with her son. Police are still on the lookout for both the accused.