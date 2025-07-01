MUMBAI: In a major urban infrastructure initiative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a three-phase upgradation and beautification plan for the area surrounding the Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi. The project, jointly overseen by G North and G South wards—covering Dadar, Mahim, Dharavi, Worli, and parts of Lower Parel—is expected to kick off later this month, pending final approvals. Siddhivinayak temple to get ₹ 100-crore makeover; project to begin in three phases

A senior civic official confirmed that the estimated cost of the first phase alone will exceed ₹100 crore. “The project is aimed at improving the movement, safety, and overall experience for devotees without altering the sanctum or internal areas of the temple,” the official said.

The initial phase will focus on easing congestion and upgrading the temple’s exterior. Construction of two underground parking lots to decongest the area, marble wall carvings at the temple’s front façade, reconstruction of the main entry point, which will be renamed Siddhi Gate, replacement of the existing roof canopy, laying of new flooring around the premises.

The second phase will centre around enhancing visitor services. A facilitation centre for devotees will be set up to streamline footfall and reduce wait times. Additional security checkposts will be introduced for better crowd and safety management.

A new entrance—Riddhi Gate—will also be constructed along Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg to improve access. Named after Riddhi and Siddhi, the consorts of Lord Ganesha symbolising prosperity and spiritual energy, the twin gates will form symbolic gateways to the shrine.

Although the project is tentatively scheduled to begin on July 21, the BMC is currently awaiting final remarks from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, since the proposed underground parking overlaps with Metro infrastructure.

“We’ve incorporated their feedback into our design and are expecting a final nod in 15–20 days. Once that’s in, we’ll finalise the execution timeline and begin the tendering process,” the official added.

The entire redevelopment is expected to be completed within 12 months from the start date.