Baba Siddique’s murder a setback for NCP in Mumbai

Mumbai: Former minister Baba Siddique’s death could be a setback for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which was hoping to strengthen its influence in Mumbai ahead of the assembly elections in the state. His murder on October 12 is the third murder of an NCP leader in just over a month, leaving party leaders nervous and raising concerns about a possible disturbing trend. Mumbai, Oct 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar consoles MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of Baba Siddique as he arrives at Cooper Municipal General Hospital, in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Ajit Pawar-X)

On September 1, Vanraj Andekar, an NCP leader, was killed around 9pm, when a group of men opened fire at point blank range and attacked him with sharp weapons near Doke Talim in Nana Peth, Pune. Police are investigating potential motives, including old rivalry within the family and property-related disputes, and have arrested 21 persons and detained three minors in the case.

A month later, Sachin Kurmi, NCP leader from Byculla in Mumbai, was stabbed at least 20 times when he was taking a walk after dinner. He succumbed to his injuries. The attack took place three months after Kurmi had sought the help of the police as he believed his life was in danger.

Unlike Andekar’s killing, senior NCP leaders have openly said they suspect a political angle in Kurmi’s murder. On Saturday, senior NCP leader and food and civil supplies minister, Chhagan Bhujbal, met Mumbai police commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar, and urged the police to consider a possible political motive.

Within 24 hours, Baba Siddique, a senior leader of the party, was shot dead by three assailants in suburban Bandra (East) on Saturday night. He died instantly. The high-profile murder on a city street, amid Dussehra festivities, drew strong statement from the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the state would seek capital punishment for Siddique’s killers as his government would not tolerate any bullying in Mumbai. “We are trying to try the case in a fast-track court and will also ask for capital punishment. We will not tolerate the ‘dadagiri’ of people coming to Mumbai from other states,” he said.

Shinde’s words offer little consolation as the murder of three NCP leaders has created anxiety among party leaders over their own security. A section of NCP leaders is wondering whether the three cases are linked to each other.

Party MLC Amol Mitkari has publicly expressed his concerns, referencing his own experience of being attacked by activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists just months earlier. He said the situation is worrisome and needs to be taken seriously. “I am trying to speak to my leadership as I was also attacked in August. The attacks on NCP leaders have become a cause of concern for all of us as I have received another threat against saying anything about the Ramayan,” Mitkari revealed.

Another senior NCP leader remarked, “After the first incident, the action by the police should have been so strong that it deterred any further attacks on political leaders, but that didn’t happen.” His comment reflects the growing dissatisfaction with the police in ensuring safety.

Bhujbal voiced the same feelings, saying the police must be empowered to act decisively. “The police department should be given a message that ‘we are behind you, nab all the criminals behind such acts’,” he said. Hinting at the failure of the police, he added, “Not only the home minister, the chief minister too is responsible for this. There is a need to appoint efficient officials in the police department. The Commissioner and DG know who they are. But how can they do their job if we keep pressuring them,” Bhujbal said, pointing to political interference in police postings.

Siddique’s induction into the NCP earlier this year was a strategic move to strengthen the party’s appeal among the significant Muslim population in Mumbai. NCP chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was adamant on not diluting the party’s secular credentials when he broke away from the undivided NCP and joined the coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena in the state.

“With Siddique’s induction in February, we had two prominent Muslim faces in the city. Siddique was chosen considering that (Nawab) Malik has his limitations because of the money laundering case he is facing and restrictions imposed by the court on releasing him on medical bail. After Siddique’s death, we will have to revise our strategy for Mumbai,” said a senior NCP leader from Mumbai.