MUMBAI: The state Home Department has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe large-scale irregularities in the Civil Registration System (CRS) records relating to birth and death registrations at Shendursani Gram Panchayat in Arni taluka of Yavatmal district, after a preliminary inquiry revealed alarming anomalies in the official data. SIT to probe birth certificates fraud in Yavatmal

According to preliminary findings, the village has a population of around 1,300, but nearly 27,000 birth and death certificates were generated through the CRS portal in its name. Officials said the figures are grossly disproportionate to the village’s demographic profile and point to possible misuse, manipulation or fraud involving the digital registration system.

Based on the preliminary probe, an FIR has been registered at Yavatmal City police station under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 337 (forgery), 336(3) (forgery for cheating), 340(2) (fraud) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Section 66 (computer-related fraud) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. The case is being investigated by the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Yavatmal police.

In a press note issued on Monday, the Home Department said that given the gravity of the matter and its potential implications, the investigation has now been escalated to an SIT. The team will be headed by the additional director general of police, Maharashtra Cyber Police, with the deputy director of health services and the district health officer as its members.

A coordination meeting was recently held between the ADGP, Maharashtra Cyber, and senior health officials to review the incident and the findings of the preliminary inquiry. During the meeting, key observations were recorded and detailed supervisory instructions were issued to the investigating officer to ensure a thorough investigation and strict compliance during the course of the probe.

Officials said the SIT has been directed to conduct a technical examination of CRS data, including analysis of IP logs, and to question individuals in whose names allegedly false certificates were generated, to establish the modus operandi and identify those responsible.

The SIT had also scheduled a visit to Shendursani Gram Panchayat later this week to carry out ground-level verification, scrutinise local registration processes and identify systemic or procedural loopholes that may have been exploited.