MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Monday announced a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into an alleged racket involving the transfer of tribal land to a non-tribal person in Nandurbar district. This move could have resulted in a loss of around ₹159 crore to the state during land acquisition for a road project. SIT to probe Nandurbar officials for transferring tribal land to non-tribal person

State revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule informed the legislative council that all officials linked to the case would be removed from their current postings and that the investigation would be completed within a month. He also said the government would seek a comprehensive report on the status of tribal lands across Maharashtra.

The issue was raised through a calling attention motion by Shiv Sena member Chandrakant Raghuwanshi, who alleged that tribal land in Gangapur village in Navapur tehsil of Nandurbar district was illegally transferred to a non-tribal individual through a gift deed.

Raghuwanshi further claimed that during the land acquisition process in 2023, the initial compensation award issued by the administration was in the name of the tribal landowner and amounted to only a few lakh rupees. However, later, referring to an order of the principal secretary (appeals) in the revenue department, the assistant district collector allegedly issued a revised award in the name of a non-tribal person, granting compensation of ₹159 crore. He demanded a thorough probe and strict action against those responsible.

Responding to the allegations, Bawankule acknowledged irregularities in the decision-making process and said there was a possibility of corruption. He confirmed that tribal land belonging to members of the Gavit and Walvi families in Gangapur village had been transferred to a non-tribal individual identified as Agarwal.

According to the minister, the compensation amount for the land had seen a steep rise over time. “About two years ago, an award of around ₹40 lakh was issued. It was later revised to ₹8 crore for industrial purposes and has now escalated to ₹159 crore for land acquisition related to highway expansion,” he said.

Bawankule said the issue highlighted by Raghuwanshi had exposed a major irregularity and prevented a potential loss of ₹159 crore to the state exchequer. He added that an order issued by revenue department IAS officer Santosh Kumar was also referred to during the process and would be examined as part of the probe.

The SIT will be headed by Nashik divisional commissioner Pravin Gedam and will also include an IPS officer. “The team will investigate the role of all officials involved in the matter, from the talathi level to senior IAS officers, and submit its report within one month,” Bawankule said.

Following demands from members to ensure a fair investigation, the minister assured the House that all officials connected with the case would be transferred from their current posts during the probe.

Amid concerns raised by several members about similar irregularities elsewhere in the state, Bawankule also announced that the government would seek detailed reports on the status and transfer of tribal lands across Maharashtra.